Tragic accident alters Rockridge coach's future

The high school golf season — as well as all other fall sports, for that matter — started on Monday in the state of Illinois.
One program began with a different look and feel.
The Rockridge High School boys team opened without its expected coach at the helm, and it came among heartbreaking circumstances on the day his resignation was acted on by the school board.
Blaine Kernan, who had been a volunteer coach in the girls' program and was set to begin with the boys, is still hospitalized at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., as he continues recovery from a serious car crash this past summer that nearly took his life and left him in critical condition.
Kernan said that he is facing some long odds in his recovery but is keeping an optimistic outlook.
“I've been at Mayo clinic now for nearly three weeks and the care is first class. The doctors, therapists and nurses are truly amazing,” he said in a text message. “That said, my prognosis is not the best as I've been given a 0 to 5% chance to ever walk again.
“In spite of the dire prognosis, my spirits remain high and I continue to be optimistic. It's kind of like Red in the movie 'Shawshank Redemption' when he said, 'Either get busy living or get busy dying.' You have to make a choice!
“The focus of my care is on how to go about living life as a paraplegic, along with PT to strengthen myself and learn techniques. Honestly, it's been brutal but I'm doing so much better than I was a month ago. I was originally scheduled to be released from Mayo on Aug. 12 however they've extended it to Aug 26. From there I'll likely transition to a skilled care unit near Minneapolis where I'll be for 1 to 3 months.”
This week was especially tough for Kernan with golf practice starting. He said that on Monday morning, though, his spirits got a huge lift.
“It was so heartwarming, the girls team FaceTimed me,” he wrote. “I'm not sure there was a dry eye in the house. They are an amazing group of girls!”
Kernan has kept friends updated on his situation on his Facebook page, where he detailed the June 27 crash that occurred on his way home from a weekend visiting family. While stopped in a construction zone, a tractor-trailer “plowed into me doing over 70 mph.”
With severe spinal cord damage, Kernan was air-lifted to a trauma hospital in Evansville, Ind., where he was treated for two weeks before being transferred to Mayo Clinics on July 13.
An avid golfer who played on the Quad City Amateur Tour a few years ago, Kernan was still able to look at the lighter side of life.
“I can't begin to tell you how much I miss golf,” he said. “Four days before the accident I took a two-hour lesson from the top golf instructor in the state of Tennessee and was so enthused with what he'd shown me. Unfortunately I was only able to play nine holes after the lesson prior to my accident.”
Dana DeKeyrel has been hired to fill the boys golf coaching position with Jay Bohnsack approved as a volunteer assistant.
Kernan said that it was an obvious decision to resign his coaching duties. But he has his sights set on the future.
“Next year,” he said, “I'll go back to being a volunteer coach for the girls' team.”
A gofundme page has been set up for Kernan to help cover mounting medical expenses.
Despite being away from the Quad-Cities, he said that he appreciates what the community has done for him since his life turned upside down.
“It's been the support, goodwill and love of the community that has buoyed my spirits during this challenging time,” he said. “I'm hopeful of turning that 5% incrementally higher. I do plan on participating in some studies at Mayo Clinic, either the stem cell study or the electrical implant study, which will increase my odds of walking. That said, regardless of outcome, I had an extraordinary life before the accident and I plan on having an extraordinary life after the accident.”
Growing the game: It appears as if the future of golf in the Quad-Cities is in good shape.
In addition to the flourishing First Tee program that has helped hundreds of youngsters get started in the game, a number of local courses held youth clinics this summer. Judging by the turnouts for some of those, golf's popularity is again burgeoning.
On its social media pages, Valley View Club in Cambridge announced that it had over 90 youth golfers sign up for its free camp a couple of weeks ago, with over 80 of those making it through to the ending 2021 Junior Tourney.
A number of local teaching professionals and others volunteered their time and efforts to make the camp a huge success.
It's great to see people — and courses — make the effort to keep this great game growing.