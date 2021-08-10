Tragic accident alters Rockridge coach's future

“I can't begin to tell you how much I miss golf,” he said. “Four days before the accident I took a two-hour lesson from the top golf instructor in the state of Tennessee and was so enthused with what he'd shown me. Unfortunately I was only able to play nine holes after the lesson prior to my accident.”

Dana DeKeyrel has been hired to fill the boys golf coaching position with Jay Bohnsack approved as a volunteer assistant.

Kernan said that it was an obvious decision to resign his coaching duties. But he has his sights set on the future.

“Next year,” he said, “I'll go back to being a volunteer coach for the girls' team.”

A gofundme page has been set up for Kernan to help cover mounting medical expenses.

Despite being away from the Quad-Cities, he said that he appreciates what the community has done for him since his life turned upside down.