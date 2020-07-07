Two JDC contractors get donations from MetLife to help with lost revenue

PGA Tour sponsor MetLife has designated two small businesses that normally play key roles with the John Deere Classic to receive $25,000 each in charitable donations as a way to support them in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MetLife recently committed $1 million in charitable donations to small businesses that rely on their local PGA Tour events for a significant part of their businesses — including Edwards Creative in Milan and Uncommon Ground of the Quad Cities in Bettendorf — after several tournaments either were canceled outright or significantly scaled back because of COVID-19 concerns.
The John Deere Classic, scheduled for this week at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, was canceled because issues stemming from the pandemic.
Both Quad-City businesses expressed appreciation.
“The cancellation of the John Deere Classic will impact our business because the tournament is the largest annual summer event on our schedule,” said Cathy Edwards, vice president of Edwards Creative. “We spend three to four months prior to the tournament building and refurbishing the exhibits that you see on and around the course. It is literally our favorite project every year. We are extremely grateful to both MetLife and the Tour for this recognition.”
Uncommon Ground, a landscaping design and installation firm, echoed those sentiments.
“COVID-19 has significantly impacted our spring season sales as our work with the Tour and the John Deere Classic is a revenue boost and allows us to showcase our designs and work to current and potential clients,” said Mike Cavins, vice president of Uncommon Ground. “I want to thank MetLife for easing the financial burdens of our family-owned business and for supporting small businesses around the country.”
MetLife is the Official Life Insurance Sponsor of the PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions.
