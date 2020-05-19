Unterscheidt Memorial Golf Outing canceled for 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For 24 straight years, Morrie Unterscheidt had conducted a memorial golf tournament to both honor his late son and raise scholarship funds for high school students on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River.

“I'm kind of upset; this was going to be the 25th year and I've never missed a year or never been rained out,” Unterscheidt said. “I've been so lucky all these years and this comes up.”

“This,” of course, being the COVID-19 pandemic. And with the state being on “stay at home" orders from the governor's office and restrictions placed on golf course operations, there were just too many obstacles to battle for the milestone Chad Unterscheidt Memorial Golf Outing.

While the golf portion of the event that was scheduled for June 6 at Highland Springs Golf Course in Rock Island is off, the fundraising continues.

Unterscheidt said that this year's event was again filled to capacity. And many of the 144 golfers who planned to take part in the golf scramble and dinner turned their entry fees into donations for the scholarship fund that has raised more than $210,000 over the years.