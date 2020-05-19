Unterscheidt Memorial Golf Outing canceled for 2020

For 24 straight years, Morrie Unterscheidt had conducted a memorial golf tournament to both honor his late son and raise scholarship funds for high school students on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River.
“I'm kind of upset; this was going to be the 25th year and I've never missed a year or never been rained out,” Unterscheidt said. “I've been so lucky all these years and this comes up.”
“This,” of course, being the COVID-19 pandemic. And with the state being on “stay at home" orders from the governor's office and restrictions placed on golf course operations, there were just too many obstacles to battle for the milestone Chad Unterscheidt Memorial Golf Outing.
While the golf portion of the event that was scheduled for June 6 at Highland Springs Golf Course in Rock Island is off, the fundraising continues.
Unterscheidt said that this year's event was again filled to capacity. And many of the 144 golfers who planned to take part in the golf scramble and dinner turned their entry fees into donations for the scholarship fund that has raised more than $210,000 over the years.
“I was still going to try to raise money for the scholarships,” said Unterscheidt, whose son died in a car crash. “I said, 'If I can give a few scholarships, that would be good.' I was thinking maybe $3,000 or $4,000. I'm already at $8,000.”
Unterscheidt, who has no major corporate backing for what he calls a family event, thinks he might be able to raise up to $9,000. That money is then given out in the form of $500 scholarships to needy students from Rock Island, Alleman, Moline and United Township high schools. Last year, 32 scholarships were awarded.
“I dedicated myself to this because of my son,” said Unterscheidt, who said he gave out at least $15,000 in scholarships the last three years. “I want to keep it going as long as I can.”
The former John Deere employee who also spent 12 years as a Rock Island County Courthouse bailiff already has begun work on next year's event. As usual, it is scheduled for the first Saturday after Memorial Day, and he said the 2021 event will be back at Highland Springs.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!