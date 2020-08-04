Vogler off to good start in Illinois Jr. Girls Am title defense

Shannyn Vogler started her title defense in the 41st Illinois State Junior Girls Amateur Championship in fine fashion on Tuesday.

The 16-year-old standout golfer fired an opening round 4-under 68 at Hickory Point Golf Club in Forsyth, Ill., the best score of the 78 participants in the annual event sponsored by the Illinois Women's Golf Association.

Vogler's 68, though, was good for just a one-shot lead heading into Wednesday's final round. Sunbi Kwon of Orland Park and Chicago's Reese Wilson each carded 3-under 69s. Five others were at 1-under to round out the top eight on the leaderboard that had a gap back to a pair at +1 73 to cap the Top 10.

Kewanee High School graduate Riley Hansen shot an opening 78 on Tuesday and sits atop the second flight.

Vogler described her opening round as “consistent.” That it was as she had a clean card with two birdies and an eagle. She opened with birdies on the first and third holes and then eagled the par-5 11th with a 6-foot putt.

“I played really consistent,” said the Sherrard resident, a junior-to-be at Rivermont Collegiate Academy who plays for the Bettendorf High School team. “I hit 16 greens in regulation and my putter saved me. … My driver was pretty straight today and I hit my irons on the green.”