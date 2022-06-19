 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GOLF

Vogler qualifies for USGA girls' junior championship

MADISON, Wis. — Rivermont Collegiate graduate and two-time Bettendorf High School state champion Shannyn Vogler has qualified for next month's United States Girls' Junior Championship.

The University of Iowa golf commit won a four-hole playoff over Wisconsin-Green Bay signee Jenna Anderson on Friday to finish third and earn the final qualifying spot at Blackhawk Country Club.

After Vogler and Anderson each shot a 2-over par 74, Vogler watched her par putt on the third extra hole circle the cup before falling. On the final playoff hole, she kept her drive short of a large arbor vitae tree that swallowed up Anderson's tee shot. Anderson made bogey, which cost her a chance to advance.

Vogler made four birdies during her round. After playing the opening nine in 3-over par, she was 1-under on the final nine holes to get into the playoff.

Jessica Guiser was the medalist with a 71 and Wisconsin recruit Kate Brody was runner-up with a 72.

It is the third time Vogler has qualified for this USGA National Championship, which will be held July 18-23 at The Club at Olde Stone in Bowling Green, Ky. Vogler will be one of 156 players in the field.

-- Staff report

