Vogler wins second straight Illinois Junior title

Vogler finished second in last year's Iowa Class 4A state meet for the Bulldogs.

After a bogey-free 68 to open the event on Tuesday on the course that hosts the Illinois High School Association Class 2A state tournament, Vogler's Wednesday round consisted of five birdies and two bogeys.

She didn't feel any pressure as she played the front nine in 2-under 34 and went to 3-under before her first bogey. By the time she faced her only two bogeys in the round, she had a comfortable lead.

What gave her plenty of cushion for the victory was her ability to put those mistakes behind her. After three-putting for bogey on the two par 3 holes on the back nine – “my putter went to crap on those two holes,” she said, she followed with bounce-back birdies.

“Just like always, if I get a bogey or something goes wrong, I just have to focus on what's next and fix what I've done,” she said. “I can't really worry about what already happened.”

After eight under-par rounds on Tuesday, there were only three sub-par rounds on Wednesday and four other 72s. Vogler was the only player in red numbers both days.