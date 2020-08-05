Vogler wins second straight Illinois Junior title

Shannyn Vogler was a happy golfer Wednesday afternoon as she became a part of Illinois Women's Golf Association history.
The 16-year-old Sherrard resident became just the second person in the 41-year history of the Illinois State Junior Girls' Championship to win back-to-back titles.
She accomplished that feat by carding a 3-under 69 at Hickory Point Golf Club in Forsyth, Ill. Her two-day, 7-under 137 total was good for a five-stroke victory over Sunbi Kwon of Orland Park, who followed her opening 69 with a 73.
Only Vogler and Kwon finished under-par for the tournament. Mara Janess of Barrington was third, finishing at even par with rounds of 71-73.
“I'm pretty excited,” said Vogler of the back-to-back titles that came on different courses after winning last year at Aldeen Golf Club in Rockford. “Next year, I want to win it again – I want to win it four times.”
Vogler knew what she was shooting for this week. Having researched past winners, she was aware of what was potentially on the line in joining 1987 & '88 winner Renee Heiken in Junior Girls' Championship history.
“Since I knew that I was only the second person, it was kind of a motivator,” said Vogler, who will be a junior at Rivermont Collegiate this fall and will play on the Bettendorf High School girls team.
Vogler finished second in last year's Iowa Class 4A state meet for the Bulldogs.
After a bogey-free 68 to open the event on Tuesday on the course that hosts the Illinois High School Association Class 2A state tournament, Vogler's Wednesday round consisted of five birdies and two bogeys.
She didn't feel any pressure as she played the front nine in 2-under 34 and went to 3-under before her first bogey. By the time she faced her only two bogeys in the round, she had a comfortable lead.
What gave her plenty of cushion for the victory was her ability to put those mistakes behind her. After three-putting for bogey on the two par 3 holes on the back nine – “my putter went to crap on those two holes,” she said, she followed with bounce-back birdies.
“Just like always, if I get a bogey or something goes wrong, I just have to focus on what's next and fix what I've done,” she said. “I can't really worry about what already happened.”
After eight under-par rounds on Tuesday, there were only three sub-par rounds on Wednesday and four other 72s. Vogler was the only player in red numbers both days.
Bussert finishes T45 at Illinois Open: Former Illinois Class 1A boys state champ Tyler Bussert didn't close out the 71st Illinois Open Championship the way he had hoped.
The 20-year-old from Port Byron carded a 5-over 77 and finished T45 at White Eagle Golf Club in Naperville. He finished the three-day event with a 10-over 226 total.
Wednesday's round consisted of two birdies and seven bogeys on a day when there were 11 under-par rounds and eight others at even par.
“It was kind of crazy, me and my dad were talking after the round and I think I hit it better today than I did the previous two days, but my score just didn't reflect that,” said Bussert, who tees it up again this weekend in the Herman Sani Tournament at Hyperion Field Club in Johnston, Iowa. “I missed one fairway the entire day. It was just a couple of three putts and a couple of five-footers missed to save par. Before you know it, you look up and you're five-over par.”
Second-round leader Bryce Emory of Aurora shot a 1-under 71 on Wednesday to close out his four-stroke victory over Downers Grove's Jack Korzon (71-72-69—212).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!