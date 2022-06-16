Watch now: A big day for Highland Springs, First Tee programs

After years of planning and hoping and an intense fundraising initiative, a new clubhouse at Highland Springs Golf Course came a step closer to reality on Thursday morning.

City officials, numerous dignitaries and members of the First Tee program helped turn the ceremonial first shovels of dirt on the project at the Rock Island facility that will add a new dimension to the city-owned course.

The 3,600-square-foot facility that will cost roughly $1.3 million will not only provide golfers with a new amenity at the course that opened in 1968 but also offers much-needed space for the First Tee program that has called Highland Springs home since 2016.

“We’ve been talking about a facility, in particular this facility, for 10 years in our board meetings and how we need to expand and really get into the core infrastructure of kids that need to be in these types of programs, particularly minority kids,” said First Tee board chairman Decker Ploehn. “We formed a partnership with Rock Island’s Martin Luther King program eight or nine years ago, and this is the fruition of all that planning and targeting.

“We think we’re going to equal or even eclipse what we’re doing over at Red Hawk (the First Tee flagship location).”

First Tee director Sara Cross said that this marks a huge step forward for the programs at Highland Springs. She said that it will be tremendous for program director Jeff LaRue to have a new classroom for the students to do bookwork as opposed to doing it on a picnic table under a tent in the elements.

“Going from having no permanent space at all to a big, beautiful classroom; it makes it so much more legitimate,” said Cross, noting that First Tee pumped roughly $300,000 in private donations into the project for the First Tee classroom. “It makes parents feel as if they have a safe space to drop kids off and it gives kids a feeling of being part of something special when they are sitting in a well-branded, air-conditioned classroom.”

Cross said that it will be something special when the First Tee students walk into the new clubhouse designed by Legat Architects in Moline with construction work by Estes Construction.

“That feeling of real golf is going to hit these kids,” she said. “We just hope to keep growing the game and make as big an impact as we can.”

There will be a special feeling for the golfers who will enjoy the new amenity, as well. Rock Island Parks Director John Gripp was understated when he noted that the original clubhouse that went up when the course opened in 1968 had “outlived its usefulness.”

While this is an exciting addition to the course, which is its own enterprise fund — meaning it is not subsidized by city or tax funds — Gripp sees it as an even more important project for the First Tee.

“Most importantly is what it does for the kids and the First Tee,” said Gripp. “We get a lot of under-served kids out here and exposed to the nine core values of the First Tee, which I have seen first-hand change their lives and attitudes, in school and out of school and in our programs.

“Secondly, it’s a benefit to our public. Highland Springs is an enterprise fund — we don’t get tax dollars to operate — so we need to generate revenue to cover expenses. This will allow us to host more outings, small wedding venues, receptions, retirement parties. This is also going to allow us to expand our food service a bit as we will have an outdoor kitchen grill area. Hopefully, all these things will attract more people to come out and play.”

Rock Island mayor Mike Thoms said that nearly 30,000 rounds are played at the public course each year and Gripp said he feels as if revenue can jump as much as 20% with the addition of the new clubhouse.

First Tee representatives said the goal is to keep expanding. Cross said it's not inconceivable to have a First Tee facility in every city within the Quad-Cities. Cross said there is even a chance to expand into rural areas outside of the metro.

