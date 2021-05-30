White wins second QC Amateur golf title

Adam White may be getting used to having an asterisk next to his name on the growing list of Quad City Amateur golf champions.
This one he may not mind as much as the first.
On Sunday, White shot a bogey-free, 4-under 68 at Emeis Golf Course to get into a playoff and then topped Ben Peters and Tyler Bussert on the first playoff hole for his second Quad City Amateur title.
Both titles will come with an asterisk — Sunday's for the playoff victory and his 2013 title for it being a rain-shortened 18-hole win.
“I'm probably the only Quad City Amateur champion that only played one round,” joked White after his playoff victory. “I'm not a history buff, but I can't imagine there are too many others.”
Most winners have survived 36-hole tests, with some stretched to 54 holes when they were considered major events played within the confines of the Quad-City Amateur Tour for a few years.
It doesn't matter. The 34-year-old White – who has won four times on the local QCAm Tour and was that tour's 2015 player of the year – is now in elite company of those who have won at least two QC Am titles. That group consists of Peters, Chris Wilkins (1997, 1999, 2000, 2008), Bryan Lemkau (2014, 2019), Dusty Drenth (2011, 2017), and Brian Soucinek (2003, 2004).
“I definitely feel better about it,” said White of his regulation event victory erasing any perceived stigma from the weather-shortened title.
It was a victory well earned, especially since White topped the king of QC Amateur titles in Peters and one of the area's top young players in Bussert.
White's victory kept the 47-year-old Peters from his seventh QC Amateur crown, the last of those coming in 2016.
Both Peters (who was also bogey-free and tied White's 68 for low Sunday round) and Bussert (who carded a wild 69) made it difficult on themselves in the playoff.
After White opened the playoff with a tee ball into the right rough on the par-5 first hole, he put the pressure on with a 3-wood up the hill that ended up just left of the green, but nearly hole high with the back left pin position -- what White called a perfect leave.
From the middle of the fairway, both Peters and Bussert peeled shots into the trees short and right of the green.
“There are a handful of places on the first hole up around the green where you can hit the ball and have a difficult play to the hole and, unfortunately, Tyler and I hit into one of those five spots,” Peters said. “Adam didn't; he hit a great second shot and played it just like he should have played it. That was the difference.”
Peters had the easier of the two third shots from the right rough, but his wedge flew a bit too far and rolled through the green. Bussert, who was stymied under a large tree branch, tried to play a low runner through the bunker, but the ball caught the back lip and skipped backward into the sand. His blast out of that left him with a 15-footer he made for par.
From just off the green, White cozied a bump and run to tap-in range for birdie.
Peters' chip shot for birdie blew past the hole.
“I've got to try and make that,” said Peters. “Adam is in there within a foot for crying out loud.”
The playoff hole was a continuation of a solid round for White, who got his Sunday off to a great start with birdies on Nos. 1 and 3 and added two more on 10 and 14.
“It was just solid,” said White of his round. “I hit most of the greens and just got through without too many headaches. To be honest, I didn't think it was going to be enough when we finished.”
But it turned out to be just enough as first-round leader Matthew Garside slipped to a 74 and Bussert carded a five birdie, two bogey round of 69.
Winning with a birdie on the first hole, he said, was more surprising to White. His strategy on the first hole was simple.
“I was trying to make birdie and then go to the next hole,” he said. “Ben and Tyler are very good players and I'm surprised that a birdie got it done. But I'm obviously ecstatic that here we are. I figured there were going to be at least two 4s. … I'm not complaining.”
Other winners: Ron Wastyn also played bogey-free golf on Sunday and his 4-under 68 was enough to earn the Senior flight championship.
Wastyn carded rounds of 73-68 for a two-day 141 total to skip past first-round leader Dave Waugh (71-73—144) for the senior set title.
Olivia Leinart (79-80—159) topped Peyton Bytnar (84-82—166) for the women's title.
Another prize that Emeis head pro Ron Thrapp awards annually for the QC Am is the low score by a Davenport resident. This year, that honor went to Matt Schlueter (71-69—140). He missed the championship flight playoff by a stroke and finished solo fourth overall.
QC Amateur results
Championship flight
1, *Adam White 71-68—139, T2, Tyler Bussert 70-69—139, T2, Ben Peters 71-68—139, Matt Schlueter 71-69—140 (low Davenport resident), Matthew Garside 68-74--142, Jack Vercautren 72-71--143, Ryan Schlueter 74-70--144, Ryan Hurley 76-70--146, Brent Haydon 74-72--146, Ben Hanson 75-72--147, Callen Smith 74-73--147, Bryan Lemkau 74-73--147, Ryan Sergeant 75-73--148, Anthony Ruthey 75-73--148, Dillon Cooney 73-75--148, Joe Demory 76-73--149, Kyle Yerington 75-75--150, Brad Hadley 73-77--150, Noah Hogue 74-76--150, Bob McCloskey 76-77--153, McGwire Eden 76-77--153, Andy Sirois 75-78--153
* - won playoff on 1st hole
Championship A flight
Eric Spurgetis 77-73--150, DJ Bell 80-74--154, Adam Hutson 82-74--156, Drew Hall 80-76--156, Jared Tigges 77-79--156, Toby Kurtis 77-79--156, Lucas Wood 81-76--157, Dan McFate 83-75--158, Hunter Mettille 78-80--158, Adam Talbot 79-79--158, Scott Early 77-81--158, Josh Nelson 78-82--160, Dustin Livengood 77-83--160, Brian Doerrfeld 77-83--160, Hunhui Oh 81-80--161, Peter Lucke 82-79--161, Clayton Lee 82-81--163, Bill Mosenfelder 84-81--165, Mark Schomer 83-84--167, Liam Steer 90-80--170, Zach Sharp 84-87--171, Sean Cary 88-84--172. Hunter Petersen 89-84--173, Ryan VanDeRostyne 95-84--179, Bobby Wright 89-94--183. Harrison Wright 96-90—186. Daniel Powers 90-97--187, Josh Wisong 98-91--189
Senior Championship flight
Ron Wastyn 73-68--141, Dave Waugh 71-73--144, Tom Norton 77-72--149, Bruce Sandry 76-74--150, Mark Drenth 76-77--153, Chris Helgerson 77-77--154, Derek Fiscus 77-78--155, Pieter Hanson 77-80--157, Jeff Tucker 78-80--158, Tim Buckwalter 78-80--158, Tom Garside 76-82--158, Jody Peterson 79-84--163
Senior A flight
Mike Long 80-72--152, Bob Moeller 82-79--161, Andy Baker 82-80--162, Andy Doyle 85-80--165, Mark Ray 85-82--167, Chris Barnard 83-86--169, Tim Peters 86-85--171, Jay Hickman 91-81--172, Kyle Coopman 85-87--172, Kenny Peters 94-81--175, Jim Snider 87-88--175, Pat Cooney 94-96--190
Super Senior flight
Alan Blackwood 82-81--163, Tom Mosenfelder 83-88--171, David Lackey 97-91--188, Cameron A Reed 103-93--196
Women's flight
Olivia Leinart 79-80--159, Peyton Bytnar 84-82--166
Men's open flight
Jared Blaesing 87-86--173, Mike Gottwald 90-84--174