With First Tee chipping in, city expanding Highland Springs Golf Course clubhouse

With the idea of expanding services for First Tee Quad Cities programs, there are again major changes coming to Highland Springs Golf Course in Rock Island this year.

City officials have planned for a new clubhouse at the facility that will include a classroom for First Tee activities.

Groundbreaking is scheduled for March and the hope is that the new clubhouse will be completed this calendar year, possibly by the end of the golf season.

According to Todd Winter, interim director of Rock Island Parks and Recreation, plans are being finalized for the 3,600-square foot facility that will have a budget in the $1.3 million range.

The new clubhouse will be located just southwest of the current structure that has been used since the course originally opened in 1968, placing it closer to the practice putting green near the 10th tee. Winter said that the new structure will eat into the current parking lot, but there is plenty of space for new parking options with the new facility.

Winter said that the new clubhouse — designed by Legat Architects in Moline and the construction bid going to Estes Construction — will allow for a reconfigured space for cart parking/staging.

The current clubhouse will remain operational for the 2022 season and Winter said that he is anticipating minimal issues for golfers this season.

Winter said that the partnership between the city and the First Tee program got the ball rolling on this project years ago when the two worked on the 2018 project to upgrade the driving range/practice facility to accommodate First Tee programs.

“They paid for the three target greens that are on the driving range and we added a chipping hole and bunker area that can be four holes the First Tee can use to play as part of the First Tee program,” Winter said. “That was the first step, we knew we needed an improved facility to hold the program.

“The next step has always been to add a classroom for them that is an important part of their curriculum. … That had always been the long-term plan for the First Tee and Highland Springs.”

The current clubhouse was not conducive to housing a First Tee classroom similar to the flagship facility at Red Hawk Golf & Learning Center in Davenport. So that was just part of the impetus for the new building.

“On the flip-side, we knew we needed an upgraded facility to match the golf course,” added Winter. “The clubhouse that exists now has been functional and structurally sound, but it doesn’t match the quality of the golf course. It also doesn’t provide that welcoming point that we need to attract more events and increase our special events capabilities.”

According to Winter, some of the final details of the clubhouse are still being worked out. But, he said, that it will include a concession area and not a restaurant-type facility as was included at Palmer Hills Golf Course in Bettendorf when that facility upgraded its clubhouse in 2006.

The new facility will be able to accommodate up to 50 people, according to Winter, who added that a wrap-around patio will be featured for outdoor seating.

As for the funding, Winter said that it only was made possible because of the relationship between the city of Rock Island, the Rock Island Parks Department and the First Tee. A loan from the city is augmenting private fundraising and grants, according to Winter.

“The First Tee was in a position where its fundraising was right and our First Tee Classes are expanding to the point where we can run more programming and we needed that final piece with the classroom part,” Winter said. “It was perfect timing for us to partner together to get that classroom done inside of a new clubhouse.”

