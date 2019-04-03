Like any 10-year-old, Isaac Rumler gets excited about getting a few extra days off from school.
The difference between Rumler and most kids is that his extra days off school will take him to Augusta, Ga., and the famous Augusta National Golf Club the weekend before the Masters golf tournament. To make things even sweeter, he will get to play a little golf while he's in the Peach State.
Rumler won the trip to Augusta by winning three stages of qualifying in the Drive, Chip & Putt national competition that culminates with the national finals on Sunday at the hallowed grounds of Augusta National.
“It's just a huge privilege and so nice that I get to go there,” Rumler said.
The youngster doesn't think he will be intimidated by the famous golf course or the bright lights of the nationally televised finals. He will face off against seven other regional winners in the Boys 10-11 age division.
Off the course, he has already handled a share of media attention. Rumler was anointed by Bob "Mr. Thanksgiving" Vogelbaugh to someday take over and lead Vogelbaugh's annual Thanksgiving Day community dinner.
During Sunday's competition, televised on The Golf Channel, each competitor hits two drives, two chips and then they move to the 18th green for two putts — one 6-footer and the other from about 20 feet.
According to Hannah Franz, for Drive, Chip & Putt; "For each category, the top performer in each division will be awarded 10 points, the second best will be awarded 9 points, all the way down to 1 point. After the finalist has completed all three categories, they will add up their score. The finalist with the highest score earns first place in their division.
There are also individual awards for the finalist with the best score in driving, chipping or putting."
Rumler said he hopes to be a professional golfer some day.
Thanks to his parents, Matt and Amber Rumler, of Silvis, the Seton Catholic School fourth-grader isn't too worried about the long cold winter taking a toll on his golf game.
“We have something set up in the basement; we have turf and a comforter that hangs, and I hit into that,” Rumler said, “and we have a little putting green down there.”
“The putting green and the hitting mat collected some dust this winter,” admitted Matt, adding that Isaac and his friends preferred playing basketball on two regulation rims he hung on the walls in their basement that features 8-foot ceilings.
The time off from golf doesn't faze him as the specter of Augusta looms.
“No,” he said, confidently. “I'm going to do great.”
The table for his success was set last summer and fall when he won his way through three stages of qualifying at the age of nine competing against older boys. Being among the top eight in his age bracket and earning such a special trip has the Rumler family excited.
“It's almost like Willy Wonka — you got your Golden Ticket, you're going to Augusta and you're top eight in the world,” said his mom, Amber.
While Rumler takes plenty of confidence with him to Augusta, he also has plenty of skill. His mom said that in the summer of 2017 he won a number of Iowa PGA Junior events. Rumler quickly chimed in to clarify that it was six victories.
It seems as if there has been a natural synergy between Rumler and the game of golf ever since he started playing with plastic clubs at the age of two.
“My dad always went to the golf course — we played at Short Hills then,” Rumler said. “He brought me to the course one time and I liked spending time with him. Then I started actually playing and I really liked it.”
And that affinity for a game that can be frustrating at times has only blossomed over time.
The family has a membership at TPC Deere Run (home of the John Deere Classic) and Matt says they spend quite a few nights during the season playing rounds.
“He doesn't spend a lot of time on the range at all,” Matt said.
He has also never had formal lessons, although he does play on the Deere Run team in the Iowa PGA Junior League under the watchful eye of PGA teaching pro Butch Haverland.
“I've never changed much of Isaac's fundamentals toward his golf game,” Haverland said. “His fundamentals are just a little different, but that being said, he really hits the ball square and his club face is always square through the ball. He has tremendous touch with his putter.
“He's got his own unique grip. He has his own unique stance, it's not picture perfect, but it works for Isaac Rumler, and that's the most important thing. He gets the club back to square each time.”
Justin Rose is Rumler's favorite golfer “because he's really nice to everybody and he's really good.” He also likes Patrick Rodgers and Daniel Summerhays, whom he talks to annually during the John Deere Classic.
But he doesn't model his game after anyone: “I have an Isaac swing,” he said.
More than anything, he has a natural swing.
“He's a feel player and doesn't worry about the technical aspect. He sees (the shot) and his muscles make it happen,” his dad said.