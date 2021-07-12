Zach Johnson tests positive, will not play in British Open

SANDWICH, England — Former champion Zach Johnson tested positive for the coronavirus before getting on a charter flight to the British Open, forcing him to join the growing list of withdrawals and ending his streak at playing 69 consecutive majors.

The R&A said Johnson, who played in the John Deere Classic in Silvis on Sunday, and local qualifier Louis de Jager of South Africa had positive COVID-19 tests and withdrew.

Ryan Moore, runner-up at the John Deere Classic, chose not to accept the exemption as the highest finisher among the top five who wasn't already in the British Open. Instead of the spot going to Luke List, who tied for third, it went to Adam Long as next available on the reserve list.

Johnson, who won the claret jug at St. Andrews in 2015 after a three-way playoff, missed the Masters in his rookie year on the PGA Tour in 2004. He played in every major since then until the British Open.

Players at the John Deere were tested before the charter flight to England.

That brings to 16 the number of players who have withdrawn or chosen not to take their spots in the field for the 149th edition of golf's oldest championship.