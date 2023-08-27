Grid Club opens 77th year Monday

The Davenport Grid Club heads into its 77th year with an outstanding lineup of guest speakers who are connected to the University of Iowa.

The weekly luncheons, at the Knights of Columbus Hall on West 35th Street in Davenport, feature area college coaches, Iowa high school coaches, a different guest emcee each week and the special guest speaker from the University of Iowa.

The gatherings begin Monday and will feature wrestling legend and former Iowa coach Dan Gable. After taking a week off for Labor Day, the luncheons will resume on Sept. 11 with Gary Dolphin as the featured speaker.

A buffet lunch is served at noon and the cost is $13. A season pass is just $96.

Guests are scheduled to include Chuck Long, Matt Gatens, Tom Brands, Eddie Podolak, Clarissa Chun and Bobby Hansen.

For more information, please contact John Jorgensen at 563-355-9777 or John@jorgenseninsurance.com.