Haas: 46th Children's Therapy Center Bass tourney still on

Possibly the longest-running charity bass tournament in the country has been taking place here in the Quad-Cities since 1975, and the Children’s Therapy Center Annual Charity Bass Tournament will continue this year on Sept. 19, out of the Albany, Ill., municipal ramp like previous years.

Usually 150 to 200 anglers from the Quad-Cities and other parts of the Midwest participate in this event. While this is a one-day event, dozens and dozens of volunteers work year-round to help make it a success.

The Children’s Therapy Center helps children with developmental disabilities and delays from birth, injury or illness. This includes helping children walk or talk for the first time.

The children need these therapy services to help them achieve their highest level of independence now and as they continue to grow. Nearly 70% of the therapy units provided by the Center each year are not reimbursed, which is why fundraising events are so important to ensure that no child is ever turned away because of financial issues.

This tournament has raised over a half-million dollars since the first “club challenge” in 1975, a testament to what sportsmanship can accomplish for those in need.