Haas: 46th Children's Therapy Center Bass tourney still on

Possibly the longest-running charity bass tournament in the country has been taking place here in the Quad-Cities since 1975, and the Children’s Therapy Center Annual Charity Bass Tournament will continue this year on Sept. 19, out of the Albany, Ill., municipal ramp like previous years.
Usually 150 to 200 anglers from the Quad-Cities and other parts of the Midwest participate in this event. While this is a one-day event, dozens and dozens of volunteers work year-round to help make it a success.
The Children’s Therapy Center helps children with developmental disabilities and delays from birth, injury or illness. This includes helping children walk or talk for the first time.
The children need these therapy services to help them achieve their highest level of independence now and as they continue to grow. Nearly 70% of the therapy units provided by the Center each year are not reimbursed, which is why fundraising events are so important to ensure that no child is ever turned away because of financial issues.
This tournament has raised over a half-million dollars since the first “club challenge” in 1975, a testament to what sportsmanship can accomplish for those in need.
If you are interested in participating in this year’s event, entry information can be found at www.ctcbass.com. There you will also find the modifications necessary to conduct this event under coronavirus requirements. If you cannot participate this year, you can still check out the CTC website to support the Center as it has come up with some creative contests for off-site participation.
Green River Gobblers event scheduled
The Green River Gobblers' annual banquet will be held on Sept. 19, beginning at 4 p.m. at the Lavender Crest Winery in Colona. This event was postponed in March because of coronavirus restrictions. For more information or tickets, contact Jim Schaefer at 563-349-8583 or Willie Minnaert at 309-945-3212.
Area teal update
If you are a waterfowl hunter, you are well aware that teal and Canada goose seasons are the first two each fall. While geese always seem to be abundant, teal have a habit of coming through the Quad-Cities area rather quickly. However, 2020 seems to be the exception.
The DNR counts on teal these past few weeks have been extraordinary. After a conversation with a local conservation police officer who was finishing up his water patrols Monday evening on Pool 14 of the Mississippi River, I can confirm that the numbers in the area are extraordinary.
Illinois and Iowa seasons are both open for at least another week, so if you have not chased a teal in several years, this may be one of the bright spots for the 2020 calendar year.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!