Haas: BioBlitz slated for this weekend

The BioBlitz at Illiniwek Forest Preserve near Hampton, originally scheduled for late last month, has been rescheduled for Friday and Saturday at 2 p.m.
A BioBlitz is an intensive survey of as many species as possible within a specified area during a 24-hour period.
This is a rare opportunity to join more than 40 scientists and naturalists from around the region as they survey mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, fish, plants, insects and more. It is open to the public and you get the chance to interact with some of the best outdoor experts in the Quad-Cities area.
They will have guided hikes, live animal demonstrations and many other interactive nature programs beginning at 6:30 p.m. with the Niabi Zoo presenting Going Native at the Base Camp (Illiniwek Pavilion) and continuing through 2 p.m. on Saturday. Topics will be about all the native animals and plants found in the greater Quad-Cities area.
Tick protection reminder
Ticks are a part of daily life in the outdoors. I have been fortunate to have only gotten two of them this year. As we venture out, it is important to stay diligent with our protection strategies.
A few years ago, Babe Winkelman was the headliner at the Quad Cities Outdoor Show. While many stories about past fishing and hunting trips were discussed, it was abundantly clear that Winkelman was on a mission to educate about tick-borne diseases, which are found throughout the Midwest.
One reason Winkelman continues to spend a significant amount of time discussing this topic is due in part to contracting Lyme’s disease three times, his daughter Jasmine twice, and his daughter Karlee once. With six cases in one family, you can understand his passion for the issue.
“I got Lyme’s disease the first time in Kansas, a few years later I got a second case in Missouri, and the third time I got it also in Missouri again, along with my two daughters. That’s three cases in one turkey hunting trip,” he explained.
Tick-borne illnesses can occur to anyone who spends time in the outdoors or even while you are working in your yard.
“One child I know who contracted Lyme’s disease, got the tick while playing baseball during a school event. So, it really isn’t just hunters that have to worry about protection,” he added.
Winkelman has used his website, www.winkelman.com, to start the Tick-Borne Illness Information Center where tick questions can be researched.
The key to a speedy recovery of Lyme’s disease is a quick diagnosis and medication. If the disease is allowed to linger and chronic Lyme’s disease develops, there is no cure and can be debilitating, and eventually fatal.
There are several ways to protect yourself, including treating your clothes, knowing which ticks can be dangerous, how to protect your pets and how to remove a tick once you have one.
The answers depend on where you live, the time of year and the species of the tick. In addition to Winkelman’s website, detailed information can be found at the Tick Encounter Resource Website www.tickencounter.org. Here you can even submit a picture of your tick and they will confirm the identity.
Even if you are not a hunter, the website has information on how to minimize ticks in your yard or if there is a current outbreak in your part of the Midwest. These are all important things to know as we head out with family and friends into the outdoors.