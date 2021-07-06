Haas: BioBlitz slated for this weekend

One reason Winkelman continues to spend a significant amount of time discussing this topic is due in part to contracting Lyme’s disease three times, his daughter Jasmine twice, and his daughter Karlee once. With six cases in one family, you can understand his passion for the issue.

“I got Lyme’s disease the first time in Kansas, a few years later I got a second case in Missouri, and the third time I got it also in Missouri again, along with my two daughters. That’s three cases in one turkey hunting trip,” he explained.

Tick-borne illnesses can occur to anyone who spends time in the outdoors or even while you are working in your yard.

“One child I know who contracted Lyme’s disease, got the tick while playing baseball during a school event. So, it really isn’t just hunters that have to worry about protection,” he added.

Winkelman has used his website, www.winkelman.com, to start the Tick-Borne Illness Information Center where tick questions can be researched.

The key to a speedy recovery of Lyme’s disease is a quick diagnosis and medication. If the disease is allowed to linger and chronic Lyme’s disease develops, there is no cure and can be debilitating, and eventually fatal.