Hawkeye legend Hayden Fry dies

Hayden Fry, a legendary Iowa football coach whose career also included integrating athletic programs in the Southwest Conference, died Tuesday at the age of 90.

"Though Hayden was born in Texas and moved there recently to be closer to our family, his love for the University of Iowa, his players and coaches, the people of Iowa and the state of Iowa is well known,'' Fry's family said in a statement announcing his death following a long battle with cancer.

Inheriting a program which had not had a winning record in 18 seasons when he arrived in 1979, Fry coached Iowa to a 143-89-6 record over 20 seasons.

His tenure included coaching the Hawkeyes to three Rose Bowl appearances, the first following the 1981 season.

This story will be updated.

