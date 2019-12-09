10 @ 10: Hawkeyes caught up in Holiday Bowl spirit

3. While Iowa has played in the Holiday Bowl on three previous occasions, this will be the Hawkeyes’ first trip there since 1991.

That creates a newness in the experience that extends beyond this year’s players.

“I’ve been here for 21 years and I haven’t been out to the Holiday Bowl, so it’s going to be an experience for all of us,’’ Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker said. “We’re looking forward to it, and obviously USC is very talented at what they do.’’

4. Noah Fant and George Kittle found the end zone on Sunday in the NFL, highlighting the work of former Hawkeyes at the next level.

Fant had a huge game for Denver, catching four passes for 113 yards in the Broncos’ win over the Texans while Kittle caught six passes for 67 yards and a score in the 49ers 48-46 win over the Saints.

On defense, Micah Hyde finished with five tackles and two assists for the Bills in a loss to the Ravens, Desmond King had three tackles for the Chargers in a win over the Jaguars and Anthony Hitchens matched that total for the Chiefs in a win over the Patriots.