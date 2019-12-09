10 @ 10: Hawkeyes caught up in Holiday Bowl spirit

Iowa players welcome the chance to face a tradition-rich opponent in the Holiday Bowl, a big weekend for former Hawkeyes in the NFL and elsewhere in the college game and remembering Bump Elliott are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
1. Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette welcomes the chance to take the field against a tradition-rich opponent in USC at the Holiday Bowl.
“There are a lot of big names that came from that school,’’ Smith-Marsette said. “Just being able to go match-up with those guys and show them what the Big Ten is about, that’s big.’’
2. The chance to face USC has caught the attention of Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa.
“When you think of college football, you think like Alabama, USC, schools like that,’’ Epenesa said.
The chance to face the Trojans is a welcome one for Epenesa and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, who both participated in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl with several Trojans recruits during their senior year of high school.
“It will be good to get a chance to see those guys again and compete,’’ Epenesa said.
3. While Iowa has played in the Holiday Bowl on three previous occasions, this will be the Hawkeyes’ first trip there since 1991.
That creates a newness in the experience that extends beyond this year’s players.
“I’ve been here for 21 years and I haven’t been out to the Holiday Bowl, so it’s going to be an experience for all of us,’’ Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker said. “We’re looking forward to it, and obviously USC is very talented at what they do.’’
4. Noah Fant and George Kittle found the end zone on Sunday in the NFL, highlighting the work of former Hawkeyes at the next level.
Fant had a huge game for Denver, catching four passes for 113 yards in the Broncos’ win over the Texans while Kittle caught six passes for 67 yards and a score in the 49ers 48-46 win over the Saints.
On defense, Micah Hyde finished with five tackles and two assists for the Bills in a loss to the Ravens, Desmond King had three tackles for the Chargers in a win over the Jaguars and Anthony Hitchens matched that total for the Chiefs in a win over the Patriots.
Elsewhere, Jaleel Johnson had two tackles and one sack for the Vikings, Josh Jackson had one tackle for the Packers, Josey Jewell recorded one tackle and one sack for the Broncos, Amani Hooker had one tackle and one assist for the Titans and Ben Niemann had one tackle for the Chiefs.
5. A year ago, Iowa experimented by moving Tyler Linderbaum from defensive tackle to center during bowl preps.
With the bowl less than three weeks away, defensive coordinator Phil Parker doesn’t see any similar position shifts taking place right now for Iowa.
“Most of the guys we have, we have them in the right spot,’’ Parker said, adding that typical in-season shifts between linebacker or secondary spots might still take place but large-scale changes probably aren’t in offing.
6. Manny Rugamba, a former Iowa defensive back who transferred to Miami (Ohio) was named as the defensive most valuable player Saturday in the Mid-American Conference championship game.
Rugamba recorded 11 tackles and broke up one pass for the RedHawks in their 26-21 victory over Central Michigan.
Miami, which opened its season at Iowa, takes an 8-5 record into its Jan. 6 bowl game in Mobile, Alabama against Louisiana.
7. Three former Hawkeyes helped Illinois State extend its season in the FCS playoffs over the weekend.
Romeo McKnight finished with seven tackles and three sacks, Aaron Mends had four tackles and Brandon Simon recorded three tackles for the Redbirds in a 24-14 win over Central Arkansas.
With the win, Illinois State advances to face North Dakota State.
8. A former Hawkeye linebacker was named the most valuable defensive player for his team at the FCS Bowl, a college all-star game for players in the Football Championship Subdivision played over the weekend in Daytona, Florida.
Angelo Garbutt, who recently completed his career at Missouri State, earned the honor for the American team in the game after recording eight tackles.
9. Iowa will honor the memory of longtime director of athletics Bump Elliott tonight.
A moment of silence will held prior to the Hawkeyes’ basketball game against Minnesota and at halftime, a video tribute will recognize the contributions of Elliott, who led the Iowa athletics department from 1970-91.
Elliott died Saturday at the age of 94.
