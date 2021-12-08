Hawkeyes hope to get Bohannon going in visit to ISU

The last time the Iowa basketball team visited Hilton Coliseum, Jordan Bohannon left something behind.

Thinking it was going to be his last time playing against arch-rival Iowa State in Ames, the Hawkeye guard removed his shoes before leaving the playing floor and left them sitting there in the middle of the court. He even scrawled a little message on them: “To ISU: Thanks for memz.’’

As it turns out, Bohannon will play one more game at Hilton on Thursday night and this time he’d like to leave the court with something: Like maybe a few shots. And hopefully another Iowa victory.

Bohannon has found offensive opportunities very hard to come by in the past week or so as Iowa has gone down to close losses to Purdue and Illinois following a season-opening seven-game winning streak.

The Big Ten Conference’s career leader in 3-point field goals has failed to make a 3 in three of the past four games. In the past two contests, he has gotten off only three highly-contested attempts from beyond the arc and scored just eight points.

Needless to say, Iowa coach Fran McCaffery is hoping to do something to get his 6-foot-1 super senior going in an 8 p.m. clash with the Cyclones.