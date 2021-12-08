Hawkeyes hope to get Bohannon going in visit to ISU

The last time the Iowa basketball team visited Hilton Coliseum, Jordan Bohannon left something behind.
Thinking it was going to be his last time playing against arch-rival Iowa State in Ames, the Hawkeye guard removed his shoes before leaving the playing floor and left them sitting there in the middle of the court. He even scrawled a little message on them: “To ISU: Thanks for memz.’’
As it turns out, Bohannon will play one more game at Hilton on Thursday night and this time he’d like to leave the court with something: Like maybe a few shots. And hopefully another Iowa victory.
Bohannon has found offensive opportunities very hard to come by in the past week or so as Iowa has gone down to close losses to Purdue and Illinois following a season-opening seven-game winning streak.
The Big Ten Conference’s career leader in 3-point field goals has failed to make a 3 in three of the past four games. In the past two contests, he has gotten off only three highly-contested attempts from beyond the arc and scored just eight points.
Needless to say, Iowa coach Fran McCaffery is hoping to do something to get his 6-foot-1 super senior going in an 8 p.m. clash with the Cyclones.
“He’s always going to have the green light,’’ McCaffery said. “We’ve got to do a better job of freeing him up, finding opportunities for him to get shots. I don’t want to put it on him. We’ve got to put it on us to get him shots and find him openings.’’
Bohannon’s last visit to Hilton was one of the most memorable moments of his six-year college career. He didn’t shoot especially well in that game either — just 2 for 12 from the field — but he helped the Hawkeyes win in Ames for the first time in 16 years.
It was his last game of that season before undergoing hip surgery so he left the shoes, which later were raffled off and accrued more than $25,000 for the University of Iowa’s Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
Now, with players having the option of an extra year of eligibility because of COVID-19, Bohannon gets one more visit to Hilton.
Getting Bohannon rolling isn’t the only concern for McCaffery in this game.
Iowa State, stocked with some familiar transfers under new coach T.J. Otzelberger, has opened the season with eight straight wins and is ranked No. 17 in the latest Associated Press Top 25.
“It’s not easy to do, by any means, to get a new group to play with the cohesion they’re playing with,’’ McCaffery said. “It’s a credit to their coaching staff and the players … They’ve got some veteran players and they’ve really bought into the defensive concepts. They’re playing really well together at both ends.’’
Some of the best players are new to ISU but not entirely new to McCaffery and the Hawkeyes. The top two scorers are Penn State transfer Izaiah Brockington and Gabe Kalscheur, who spent the past three years playing for Minnesota.
Brockington scored 23 points against the Hawkeyes in a 2020 game and Kalscheur netted 19 in his first meeting with Iowa in 2019.
“If you know these guys and you look at the roster, they’ve got good players,’’ McCaffery said. “The question is always can you get them to play together the way they are and clearly they’re doing that.’’
The best thing the Cyclones have done this season is force turnovers. They rank eighth in the country is doing that, averaging 19.4 takeaways per game.
That makes for an interesting match-up with the Hawkeyes, who lead the nation in fewest turnovers per game (7.9). They have had two games in the past 10 days in which they turned the ball over only four times.
There are only six players still around — three on each side — who played in that 2019 Cy-Hawk game so this will be the first chance for most of the participants to experience the rivalry at Hilton.
“Obviously growing up I watched a lot of Iowa-Iowa State games and I’m just excited to get down there,’’ said Iowa star Keegan Murray, who bounced back from an ankle injury to score 19 points against Illinois and who continues to lead the country in scoring at 23.9 points per game. “I know the environment is really fun to play in. It’s going to be a challenge.’’