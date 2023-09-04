FOOTBALL
Iowa standings
5A District 3
Bettendorf 0-0, 2-0; Dubuque Hempstead 0-0, 2-0; Davenport Central 0-1, 1-1; Cedar Rapids Kennedy 0-0, 0-2; Davenport North 0-0, 0-2; Iowa City High 0-0, 0-2
Friday’s games
Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Linn-Mar, 7 p.m.
Bettendorf at Urbandale, 7 p.m.
Dubuque Hempstead vs. Dubuque Senior, 7:15 p.m.
Waterloo West at Davenport Central, 7:30 p.m.
Davenport North at Marshalltown, 7:30 p.m.
5A District 5
Pleasant Valley 1-0, 1-1; Linn-Marr 0-0, 2-0; Cedar Falls 0-0, 1-1; Muscatine 0-0, 1-1; Davenport West 0-0, 1-1; Dubuque Senior 0-0, 0-2
Friday’s games
Muscatine at Iowa City West, 7 p.m.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Linn-Mar, 7 p.m.
Dubuque Hempstead vs. Dubuque Senior, 7:15 p.m.
Cedar Falls at Ankeny Centennial, 7:30 p.m.
Pleasant Valley at Iowa City Liberty, 7:30 p.m.
4A District 3
North Scott 0-0, 2-0; Oskaloosa 0-0, 2-0; Cedar Rapids Xavier 0-0, 1-1; Burlington 0-0, 0-2, Clear Creek Amana 0-0, 0-2; Clinton 0-0, 0-2
Friday’s games
North Scott at Davenport Assumption, 7:30 p.m.
Keokuk at Burlington, 7:30 p.m.
Wahlert Catholic at Clinton, 7:30 p.m.
Grinnell at Oskaloosa, 7:30 p.m.
Clear Creek Amanda at Williamsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Western Dubuque at Xavier, 7:30 p.m.
3A District 3
Maquoketa 0-0, 2-0; Independence 0-0, 2-0; Dubuque Wahlert 0-0, 1-1; Central DeWitt 0-0;1-1; Center Point-Urbana 0-0, 0-2; West Delaware 0-0, 0-2
Friday’s game
Wahlert Catholic at Clinton, 7:30 p.m.
Northeast at Maquoketa, 7:30 p.m.
Center Point-Urbana at Marion, 7:30 p.m.
Central DeWitt at Solon, 7:30 p.m.
West Delaware at Union Community, 7:30 p.m.
Independence at Waukon, 7:30 p.m.
3A District 4
Davenport Assumption 0-0, 2-0; Fort Madison 0-0, 2-0; Mount Vernon 0-0, 2-0; Keokuk 0-0, 1-1; Washington 0-0, 1-1; Mount Pleasant 0-0, 0-2
Friday’s games
Washington at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Mount Pleasant at Tipton, 7 p.m.
Benton at Mount Vernon, 7:15 p.m.
North Scott at Assumption, 7:30 p.m.
Keokuk at Burlington, 7:30 p.m.
WB6 standings
;;Conf.;overall
Geneseo;0-0;2-0
Quincy;0-0;2-0
Moline;0-0;1-1
Galesburg;0-0;1-1
United Township;0-0;1-1
Sterling;0-0;0-2
Rock Island;0-0;0-2
Friday's games
Sterling at East Moline, 7 p.m.
Geneseo at Moline, 7 p.m.
Quincy at Rock Island, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s game
Galesburg at Indian Creek (Ind.), 2 p.m.