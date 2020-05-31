2020 Salute to Sports Female Athlete Finalists

Ava Bieneman, Geneseo senior
Signed to play softball at Division I Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, Bieneman was a spark plug at the top of the order for the Leafs. She batted .465, scored 53 runs and stole 24 bases in collecting all-Northern Illinois Big 12, all-Metro and Class 3A first team all-state honors by the Illinois Coaches Association last spring. Then in the fall, Bieneman qualified for the state tennis tournament in doubles. She placed fourth at the sectional meet and finished the season with a 14-5 record.
Grace Boffeli, North Scott senior
The Northern Iowa recruit pieced together one of the best basketball careers in Quad-Cities history. She was a pivotal piece of three state title teams, including a 26-0 campaign this winter. Boffeli averaged 28.9 points and 12.3 rebounds per game in garnering first team all-state, conference player of the year and Quad-Cities All-Metro Iowa player of the year honors. She finished her career with 1,632 points and 975 rebounds, both of which rank among the top three all-time in the MAC.
Sommer Daniel, Tipton senior
Enrolled to play volleyball at Utah, Daniel closed her illustrious high school career with 1,611 kills, 1,827 assists and 1,135 digs — the first player in Iowa history to eclipse 1,000 in all three categories. She was a first team all-state choice and Quad-City Times All-Eastern Iowa player of the year for a 32-win squad. Daniel also made an impact on Tipton's track and field team. She ran in four events at last spring's state meet — distance medley, 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800.
Macy Daufeldt, West Liberty sophomore
In two years, Daufeldt has made an imprint on three sports at West Liberty. The Drake volleyball recruit was a Class 3A first team all-state choice after averaging 4.79 kills and 3.15 digs per set for a 31-win state tournament squad. She captured the 2A state long jump title (17 feet, 7 3/4 inches) last spring. Daufeldt was named to the River Valley Conference's Elite team in basketball this past winter after recording 12.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game for the 19-5 Comets.
Kelsey Drake, Wilton sophomore
Drake already has become one of the top volleyball and basketball players in the River Valley Conference. She was a Class 2A third team all-stater by the coaches in volleyball after averaging 4.1 kills, 4.0 assists and 2.8 digs per match along with a team-best 72 blocks. Drake compiled 18.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.9 steals per game this past season. She scored 46 points in a game, matching the most by any player in Iowa this past year. She also was a state qualifier in the long jump.
Sarah Jacobsen, Orion senior
Headed to Illinois State on a volleyball scholarship, Jacobsen is among the best to come through the Chargers' program. The school's all-time leader in kills with 1,330, Jacobsen sparked Orion to a 37-2 season and to an Illinois Class 2A Super Sectional. She recorded a team-best 4.3 kills per set with a .364 hitting efficiency. The outside hitter was the All-Western Illinois player of the year and unanimous all-Three Rivers Conference along with being selected to the AVCA Region 6 all-star team.
Hailey Sanders, Louisa-Muscatine senior
The Northern Iowa softball recruit is a returning first team all-state pitcher after leading the Falcons into the Class 3A state championship game. Named Quad-City Times All-Eastern Iowa player of the year, she was 21-1 with a 0.83 ERA and 283 strikeouts in 143 innings along with hitting .437 with 14 doubles and 28 RBIs. Sanders was first team all-SEISC North in basketball, averaging 11.7 points and 8.1 rebounds per game, and was honorable mention all-conference in volleyball.
Kylee Sanders, Louisa-Muscatine junior
A returning athlete of the year finalist, Sanders is a four-sport standout. The Northern Iowa softball recruit batted .496 and was a Class 3A first team all-state choice by the coaches. An all-district selection in basketball, she averaged 20.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.1 steals per game. Sanders was all-conference in volleyball and the team leader in kills at 3.83 per set. Last spring, she placed fourth at the 2A state meet in the long jump and ran on two state-qualifying relays.
Emily Schipper, Fulton senior
A rare four-sport athlete in Illinois, Schipper excelled in volleyball, basketball, softball and track and field. A three-year starter and team MVP in volleyball, she holds the school record for kills (955) and aces (139). Unanimous all-Three Rivers West Division in basketball, she earned third team all-state accolades in softball last spring after hitting .386 with 5 homers and 20 RBIs. Schipper also qualified for state in the 800 meters (2:24.20). She'll play volleyball at Augustana College.
Karli Stineman, Mercer County senior
Stineman earned first team all-Lincoln Trail Conference and All-Western Illinois accolades in volleyball and basketball along with holding the school record in the triple jump (34-7 1/2). In volleyball, the four-year starter led the Golden Eagles in kills (224), digs (273) and blocks (60). Stineman finished with more than 1,100 career points in basketball, second on the school's all-time scoring list. She averaged 15.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.2 steals per game.
Tori Thomas, Alleman junior
Thomas powered Alleman to Western Big 6 and sectional championships last spring in track and field. The All-Metro selection, who has garnered Division I attention, has finished as the Illinois Class 1A state runner-up in the pole vault each of the past two seasons along with running on the third place 4x200 relay and taking sixth in the 100 meters (12.44). She cleared 12 feet, 10 3/4 inches in the pole vault this indoor season, among the top jumps in the country by a high school girl.
Emily Wood, Pleasant Valley junior
Wood has been a fixture in the starting lineup the past three seasons for the PV softball and volleyball programs along with a four-event participant at the 2019 state track and field meet. The outfielder was Class 5A second team all-state after hitting a conference-best .553 with 46 runs and 33 stolen bases. Second team all-conference in volleyball, Wood was second on a state semifinal team in kills (2.29 per set) and digs (2.55 per set). She ran on PV's third place 4x100 relay at state.
