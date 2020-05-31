2020 Salute to Sports Female Athlete Finalists

Macy Daufeldt, West Liberty sophomore

In two years, Daufeldt has made an imprint on three sports at West Liberty. The Drake volleyball recruit was a Class 3A first team all-state choice after averaging 4.79 kills and 3.15 digs per set for a 31-win state tournament squad. She captured the 2A state long jump title (17 feet, 7 3/4 inches) last spring. Daufeldt was named to the River Valley Conference's Elite team in basketball this past winter after recording 12.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game for the 19-5 Comets.

Kelsey Drake, Wilton sophomore

Drake already has become one of the top volleyball and basketball players in the River Valley Conference. She was a Class 2A third team all-stater by the coaches in volleyball after averaging 4.1 kills, 4.0 assists and 2.8 digs per match along with a team-best 72 blocks. Drake compiled 18.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.9 steals per game this past season. She scored 46 points in a game, matching the most by any player in Iowa this past year. She also was a state qualifier in the long jump.

Sarah Jacobsen, Orion senior