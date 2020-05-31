2020 Salute to Sports Female Team Finalists

North Scott basketball

For the third time in four years, North Scott reigned supreme in Iowa Class 4A girls' basketball. This time, the Lancers were perfect. Coach T.J. Case's team capped a 26-0 season with a 49-35 victory over Council Bluffs Lewis Central in the title game. North Scott was just one of two teams in Iowa's five classes to go undefeated. It won 15 of its 16 conference games by double figures and three of its five postseason contests by at least 20 points. Post Grace Boffeli averaged nearly 29 points per game and point guard Presley Case finished as the school's all-time assist leader. North Scott outscored its opponents by an average of 22.3 points per game.