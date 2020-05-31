2020 Salute to Sports Female Team Finalists

Assumption soccer
No girls soccer program has been more dominant in Iowa the past decade. The Knights won their fourth consecutive state championship and eighth in nine years last June with a 1-0 triumph over North Polk in the Class 1A finale. Ranked No. 1 all season, Assumption closed the season with a 20-1 record, a Mississippi Athletic Conference title and outscored foes 128-5. Coach Elizabeth Maus' squad became the first Iowa soccer program to capture 10 state titles. Carly King was captain of the all-tournament team and led the Knights with 41 goals on the season. Assumption had seven players recognized on the all-state teams, including three first-team choices in King, Livy Lansing and Abbey Klostermann.
Louisa-Muscatine bowling
Coach Al Jordan's team became the first Iowa team to reel off four straight girls state bowling championships. The Falcons compiled a team score of 3,043 at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo, more than 300 pins clear of runner-up Central DeWitt. Whittney Morse captured her third straight individual crown with games of 226 and 258. L-M had four of the top 10 individual finishers at the state meet. Besides Morse, freshman Jersey Lessenger was fourth, senior Shadyn Bishop tied for sixth and junior Madisyn Gerdts placed eighth. The Falcons were 62-1 for the season and had a match-score average of 3,012 — best in the state regardless of classification.
North Scott basketball
For the third time in four years, North Scott reigned supreme in Iowa Class 4A girls' basketball. This time, the Lancers were perfect. Coach T.J. Case's team capped a 26-0 season with a 49-35 victory over Council Bluffs Lewis Central in the title game. North Scott was just one of two teams in Iowa's five classes to go undefeated. It won 15 of its 16 conference games by double figures and three of its five postseason contests by at least 20 points. Post Grace Boffeli averaged nearly 29 points per game and point guard Presley Case finished as the school's all-time assist leader. North Scott outscored its opponents by an average of 22.3 points per game.
