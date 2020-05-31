2020 Salute to Sports Male Athlete Finalists

Seth Adrian, Assumption senior
A Class 3A second team all-state linebacker, Adrian compiled more than 210 career tackles and was the Quad-City Times All-Metro defensive player of the year last fall. On the wrestling mat, the 220-pounder registered a 37-3 record, had a team-high 26 pins and placed third at the Iowa Class 2A state tournament. Then last summer, Adrian batted .333 with a team-best 32 RBIs for a state semifinal baseball team. He'll continue his football career at Grand View University in Des Moines.
Ty Anderson, North Scott senior
A Class 4A first team all-stater in basketball and 3A second team all-state choice in football, Anderson helped the Lancers reach the state quarterfinals in both sports. The Northern Iowa basketball signee averaged a team-high 18.2 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. The Lancers were 65-9 with him in the starting lineup the past three seasons. On the football field, he was a two-way starter. He had 33 receptions for 485 yards and five TDs while intercepting five passes as a defensive back.
Charlie Bunn, Bettendorf senior
Bunn graduates as one of the most decorated swimmers in Quad-Cities history. The Missouri recruit captured nine state titles, is a nine-time All-American, holds two state meet records and more than 20 pool, school and meet records. Bunn won the 50 freestyle in a state-record 20.18 seconds, the 100 free in 44.41 and anchored the 200 and 400 free relays to championships in February. He has the nation's ninth-fastest time for 18-and-under in the 50 free (long course meters).
Will Esmoil, West Liberty senior
Esmoil, a Class 2A first team all-stater in football, rushed for more than 1,100 yards and recorded nearly 80 tackles for a state quarterfinal squad. On the mat, the four-time state qualifier punctuated a 42-0 season and 170-win career with a 2A state crown at 152 pounds. Named the Quad-Cities All-Eastern Iowa wrestler of the year, Esmoil had only four bouts go a full six minutes. He also was on two state-qualifying relays in track in 2019. He’ll play football and wrestle at Coe College.
Tucker Kinney, Central DeWitt senior
There was no offseason for Kinney, a four-sport standout with the Sabers. He earned Class 3A third team all-state honors in basketball after averaging a team-best 16.5 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. He was an all-district defensive end in football and the school's career leader with 22.5 tackles for loss. On the golf course, Kinney had a team-best average of 76.67 strokes for 18 holes and was medalist at the sectional meet. He batted .355 for the state runner-up baseball team last summer.
Griffin Liddle, Bettendorf junior
The 2021 Iowa football recruit flourished in the trenches and on the mat for the Bulldogs. A two-way starter, Liddle was Class 4A first team all-state. He recorded 48 tackles (nine for loss) and created running lanes for a 2,000-yard rusher. He claimed the 3A state title at heavyweight in February to cap a 22-0 season, one in which he had 16 pins and never was taken down. Ranked nationally at his weight class, he was second at the 16U national freestyle tournament in Fargo last summer.
Max Murphy, Pleasant Valley senior
Named the Iowa Gatorade cross country runner of the year, Murphy claimed Mississippi Athletic Conference, district and Class 4A state titles. The Iowa recruit won the MAC meet by 59 seconds and became the school's second individual state champion. He won the 5,000 meter race in Fort Dodge in 15 minutes, 29 seconds to spur PV to a runner-up finish. A state qualifier last spring in the 1,600, Murphy qualified for Nike Nationals in cross country with a fourth-place finish at regionals in 15:19.
Coltin Quagliano, Wethersfield junior
Quagliano earned all-state accolades in football and basketball this past year. The quarterback threw for nearly 3,100 yards and 39 touchdowns in helping Annawan-Wethersfield win 12 games and reach the Illinois Class 1A state semifinals. During the winter, he averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game. He enters his senior season with 1,894 career points. Then last spring, Quagliano was first team all-area in baseball after batting .460 and sporting an ERA under 2.
Isaiah Rivera, Geneseo senior
Headed to Colorado State on a basketball scholarship, Rivera has left an indelible impact on Geneseo's program. He is the school's all-time leading scorer with 2,486 points. Named Class 3A first team all-state by the Associated Press and Illinois Basketball Coaches Association, Rivera averaged a metro-best 27.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game for a 21-win squad. He is considered one of the top half-dozen prospects in Illinois in the 2020 class.
Kavon Russell, Kewanee senior
A difference-maker in three sports, Russell collected all-state honors in football and basketball. Besides accumulating nearly 900 total yards and 56 tackles on the gridiron, he scored rushing, receiving, kickoff return and defensive touchdowns in the same game. Russell averaged 18 points, 6 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game for the champions of the Three Rivers Conference East Division. He was runner-up at the TRAC meet in the high jump (6-4) and long jump (20-1 1/2).
Julian Samuels, Annawan senior
Samuels thrived on the football field, basketball court and in track and field. In Annawan-Wethersfield's run to the Illinois Class 1A semifinals, he caught 52 passes for 1,086 yards and 14 scores. He had more than 100 yards receiving in six games. On the hardwood, Samuels was third team all-state after recording 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3 assists per game. Then last spring, Samuels placed fifth at the Illinois Class 1A state meet in the long jump (22-2 1/2) and qualified in the 100.
Nate Sheets, Alleman senior
Off to play football at Augustana College, Sheets hardly came off the field for the Pioneers. The Illinois Class 3A all-state selection rushed for 1,117 yards, registered 333 yards receiving and tallied 21 touchdowns along with starting in the secondary and serving as the team's punter. In Alleman's run to the state baseball tournament last spring, Sheets batted a team-best .403 with 48 runs, 11 doubles and five triples. He earned first team all-Western Big 6 and All-Metro honors.
