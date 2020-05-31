2020 Salute to Sports Male Athlete Finalists

Will Esmoil, West Liberty senior

Esmoil, a Class 2A first team all-stater in football, rushed for more than 1,100 yards and recorded nearly 80 tackles for a state quarterfinal squad. On the mat, the four-time state qualifier punctuated a 42-0 season and 170-win career with a 2A state crown at 152 pounds. Named the Quad-Cities All-Eastern Iowa wrestler of the year, Esmoil had only four bouts go a full six minutes. He also was on two state-qualifying relays in track in 2019. He’ll play football and wrestle at Coe College.

Tucker Kinney, Central DeWitt senior

There was no offseason for Kinney, a four-sport standout with the Sabers. He earned Class 3A third team all-state honors in basketball after averaging a team-best 16.5 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. He was an all-district defensive end in football and the school's career leader with 22.5 tackles for loss. On the golf course, Kinney had a team-best average of 76.67 strokes for 18 holes and was medalist at the sectional meet. He batted .355 for the state runner-up baseball team last summer.

Griffin Liddle, Bettendorf junior