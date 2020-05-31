2020 Salute to Sports Male Team Finalists

Annawan-Wethersfield football
The Titans reached the Illinois Class 1A state semifinals for the third time in five seasons last fall. Coach Logan Willits' team posted a school-record 12 wins and claimed its third Lincoln Trail Conference title in four years. Led by an offense which averaged more than 400 yards per game, A-W wasn't held below 20 points all season. It had a 3,000-yard passer in Coltin Quagliano, an 800-yard rusher in Reece Gripp and a 1,000-yard receiver in Julian Samuels. The Titans also pitched five shutouts, and had a first-team all-stater in linebacker/lineman Drake Van Hyfte. After narrow wins over Forreston and Morrison in the second round and quarterfinals, A-W lost to eventual state champion Lena-Winslow 44-30 in the semifinals.
Central DeWitt baseball
It was a banner season for the Sabers, who won a school-record 38 games, captured a Wamac championship and finished with an Iowa Class 3A state runner-up trophy — the best finish in program history. Senior catcher Garrett Finley was named captain of the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association 3A all-state team while the pitching staff was anchored by the 1-2 punch of Lucas Bixby and Alex McAleer. Central DeWitt survived a 16-inning marathon in the substate semifinal before a 3-2 win over Dubuque Wahlert in the substate final. At the state tournament, coach Shane Sikkema's team clobbered Centerville, 11-1, and knocked off Assumption, 4-1, before falling to Cedar Rapids Xavier in the title game, 8-1.
Tipton cross country
The top-ranked team in Iowa Class 2A all fall, Tipton collected the program’s second straight state title in Fort Dodge. Other than a runner-up showing to a 4A school at an early-season meet in Iowa City, Tipton won every other meet on its schedule. At the River Valley Conference meet, coach Eric Walsh’s team had five of the top 12 finishers and prevailed by 39 points. At districts, Tipton had six of the top nine finishers and cruised by 90 points. Despite an injury to senior and No. 2 runner Trent Pelzer, Tipton edged Des Moines Christian for the state crown by four points. Caleb Shumaker placed third and Jackson Edens was 14th overall. It was the first time in school history Tipton won back-to-back titles in boys cross country.
