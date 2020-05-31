2020 Salute to Sports Male Team Finalists

Tipton cross country

The top-ranked team in Iowa Class 2A all fall, Tipton collected the program’s second straight state title in Fort Dodge. Other than a runner-up showing to a 4A school at an early-season meet in Iowa City, Tipton won every other meet on its schedule. At the River Valley Conference meet, coach Eric Walsh’s team had five of the top 12 finishers and prevailed by 39 points. At districts, Tipton had six of the top nine finishers and cruised by 90 points. Despite an injury to senior and No. 2 runner Trent Pelzer, Tipton edged Des Moines Christian for the state crown by four points. Caleb Shumaker placed third and Jackson Edens was 14th overall. It was the first time in school history Tipton won back-to-back titles in boys cross country.