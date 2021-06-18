2021 Salute to Sports Female Athlete Finalists

Macy Daufeldt, West Liberty junior

Committed to play volleyball at Drake and already with more than 1,170 career kills, Daufeldt thrived in four sports the past 12 months. She averaged a team-best 4.5 kills and 3.2 digs per set in earning Class 3A second team all-state honors. Daufeldt was first team all-state by sports writers in basketball after collecting 14.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game. A state track & field qualifier in four events, she placed third in the 2A long jump. Last summer, she batted .354 for the softball team.

Kelsey Drake, Wilton junior

Captain of the Quad Cities All-Eastern Iowa volleyball team, she powered Wilton to 33 wins and the Iowa Class 2A semifinals. The first team all-stater averaged 4.1 kills and 3.9 digs per set while hitting at a .435 efficiency. In five postseason matches, she had only eight hitting errors in 147 attacks. On the basketball court, the junior is a three-year starter and has eclipsed 1,000 career points. She averaged 19.8 points and 8.1 rebounds per game this past winter while earning all-region and all-state honors.

Jade Hunter, United Township senior