2021 Salute to Sports Female Athlete Finalists

Macy Daufeldt, West Liberty junior
Committed to play volleyball at Drake and already with more than 1,170 career kills, Daufeldt thrived in four sports the past 12 months. She averaged a team-best 4.5 kills and 3.2 digs per set in earning Class 3A second team all-state honors. Daufeldt was first team all-state by sports writers in basketball after collecting 14.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game. A state track & field qualifier in four events, she placed third in the 2A long jump. Last summer, she batted .354 for the softball team.
Kelsey Drake, Wilton junior
Captain of the Quad Cities All-Eastern Iowa volleyball team, she powered Wilton to 33 wins and the Iowa Class 2A semifinals. The first team all-stater averaged 4.1 kills and 3.9 digs per set while hitting at a .435 efficiency. In five postseason matches, she had only eight hitting errors in 147 attacks. On the basketball court, the junior is a three-year starter and has eclipsed 1,000 career points. She averaged 19.8 points and 8.1 rebounds per game this past winter while earning all-region and all-state honors.
Jade Hunter, United Township senior
Signed to join the Iowa track & field team, Hunter has accumulated 12 letters in three sports at United Township (volleyball, basketball and track & field). She is a three-time state qualifier in the high jump and placed seventh last week. She holds the school mark in that event at 5 feet, 6 inches. Hunter was a second team all-Big 6 selection in volleyball and basketball this past season. She averaged 16.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game this season, one in which she eclipsed 1,000 career points.
Kammie Ludwig, Geneseo junior
Recently committed to play basketball at Providence College, Ludwig was the Quad Cities All-Metro Illinois player of the year for a second consecutive season. She earned all-state honors from the Illinois Coaches Association and Associated Press after averaging 21.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and nearly 2 assists per game for a team which was 12-2 and claimed the Big 6 Conference title. Ludwig, who poured in 31 points in the season finale against Sterling, has 1,090 career points heading into her senior season.
Rylie Moss, Muscatine senior
The Iowa softball recruit is the reigning Mississippi Athletic Conference player of the year after batting an Iowa Class 5A-best .624 with 38 runs, 53 hits (six triples) and 19 stolen bases in 23 games. The first team all-state selection and metro player of the year powered the Muskies to a league title and the 5A state semifinals. Moss, who will finish with 12 athletic letters, also has been a key piece of the volleyball and basketball teams at Muscatine. She earned honorable mention all-conference in basketball.
Kora Ruff, Pleasant Valley junior
Two-time captain of the All-Metro volleyball team, Ruff has propelled PV to the state tournament each of the past two seasons. The University of Evansville recruit was one of eight players statewide selected to the Iowa Girls Coaches Association All-State Elite team this past fall. Ruff already holds the school mark with 2,312 assists. She averaged 10 assists and 3.4 digs per set last season. Ruff ran on PV's state championship 400 relay team along with competing on two other top-three state relays.
Kylee Sanders, Louisa-Muscatine senior
The Northern Iowa softball signee has garnered all-state honors in softball and basketball while placing sixth at state in the Class 2A long jump. Sanders batted .553 and had 13 doubles in L-M’s run to a third place at state. Captain of the Quad Cities All-Eastern Iowa basketball team, she averaged 23.3 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.4 steals and 3.3 assists per game. She is the school’s career leader in points (1,365), steals (363) and 3-pointers (85). She recorded 4.9 kills and 2.2 digs per set last volleyball season.
Ella Schmit, Bettendorf junior
Ranked among the top 25 female wrestlers in the country at her weight class, Schmit became the first girl to win a match by pin at the Iowa boys state tournament. Just the third female to qualify for the boys state tournament, she compiled a 17-7 record against boys and was the conference and district runner-up at 106 pounds. Also on Bettendorf's cross country team, Schmit won her second straight IWCOA girls state tournament in January. She was named Dan Gable Ms. Wrestler of the Year.
Tori Thomas, Alleman senior
The Illinois state record holder in the pole vault, Thomas cleared 13 feet, 7 ¾ inches at the Big 6 Conference meet recently. After state runner-up finishes her freshman and sophomore seasons, Thomas became Alleman's first girls' state track & field champion in 30 years last week. Also a state place winner in sprints during her career, Thomas is ranked among the top 10 nationally in the pole vault and will continue her career at Illinois State University. She is a seven-time IHSA all-state performer.
Taylor Veach, Central DeWitt junior
Veach accumulated a wealth of accolades this past season after propelling Central DeWitt to its first state tournament in a decade. Veach was the Mississippi Athletic Conference player of the year, Class 4A first team all-state by coaches and sportswriters and the Iowa Quad Cities metro player of the year. Committed to Illinois State, Veach averaged a conference-best 19.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. She goes into her senior season with career marks of 1,057 points and 354 rebounds.
Anna Wohlers, Assumption senior
The DePaul University softball recruit has been a difference-maker in three sports. Wohlers, a first team all-state catcher and part of three state title teams, batted .468 with a state-best 12 home runs and 36 RBIs last summer. A thrower on the track & field team, Wohlers placed fourth in the Iowa Class 3A discus with a school-record toss of 133 feet, 5 inches and took seventh in the shot put at state. She averaged 6.8 points and 6.3 rebounds per game for a state-qualifying basketball team.
Emily Wood, Pleasant Valley senior
The Iowa State softball signee has flourished in four sports. She was a four-year contributor and an all-state outside hitter on a state semifinal volleyball team. She won an individual state track & field title in the 400 hurdles and anchored the 400 relay state championship team. Wood played basketball for the first time in three years and was PV’s second leading scorer. On the softball diamond, she is a five-year starter and three time all-state selection as an outfielder. She has recorded more than 230 career hits.