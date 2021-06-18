2021 Salute to Sports Female Team Finalists

Louisa-Muscatine bowling
The Falcons claimed their fifth consecutive Iowa Class 1A state championship in late February at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo. Louisa-Muscatine finished with a 3,097 total and prevailed by 73 pins over runner-up Camanche. Coach Al Jordan’s team had three bowlers finish in the top 10 individually — Lily Fisher (fifth), Hannah Andersen (sixth) and Madisyn Gerdts (10th), all had two-game series above 400. The Falcons (44-6) thrived in the Baker format at state where they averaged better than 225 per game. The five consecutive state championships is an Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union record for bowling as no other school has ever won more than three straight titles.
Moline swimming/diving
Led by Sophie Greko, the Quad Cities Illinois metro swimmer of the year, Moline claimed its third straight Western Big 6 Conference championship and won its first sectional title since 2005. Because of COVID-19, no state meet was contested in Illinois. Moline took first place in 10 of the 12 events at the Big 6 meet and won by more than 100 points. It was the school’s first conference three-peat since a run of four titles from 1985-88. Coach Michael Roche’s team beat seven-time sectional champion Dunlap by 70 points at the Rock Island Sectional. Greko was named sectional athlete of meet and Roche coach of year.
Pleasant Valley volleyball
The Spartans finished the 2020 season with a 21-2 record and a second consecutive appearance in the Iowa Class 5A state semifinals. Ranked third in the final state rankings, PV compiled a 9-0 mark in Mississippi Athletic Conference play to win its fourth straight league title. With the exception of a five-set win over Davenport Assumption, the remaining eight MAC matches were three-game sweeps. Coach Amber Hall’s team beat defending state champion Cedar Falls in the state quarterfinals in four sets before falling to eventual state champion Ankeny in five sets. The team was led by MAC player of the year and all-state setter Kora Ruff.