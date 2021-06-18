2021 Salute to Sports Female Team Finalists

Louisa-Muscatine bowling

The Falcons claimed their fifth consecutive Iowa Class 1A state championship in late February at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo. Louisa-Muscatine finished with a 3,097 total and prevailed by 73 pins over runner-up Camanche. Coach Al Jordan’s team had three bowlers finish in the top 10 individually — Lily Fisher (fifth), Hannah Andersen (sixth) and Madisyn Gerdts (10th), all had two-game series above 400. The Falcons (44-6) thrived in the Baker format at state where they averaged better than 225 per game. The five consecutive state championships is an Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union record for bowling as no other school has ever won more than three straight titles.