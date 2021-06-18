2021 Salute to Sports Male Athlete Finalists

Nolan DeLong, Durant sophomore

A four-sport standout, DeLong rushed for a school-record 1,589 yards and 22 touchdowns this past fall, averaging more than 11 yards per carry, and earning second team all-state honors in Class 1A. He was the basketball team’s leading scorer at nearly 15 points per game. On the track, DeLong was a state qualifier in the 100 and 200 meters and ran the anchor leg on the Wildcats’ 1,600 relay. During Durant’s run to state in baseball last summer, he hit .442 and was selected as second team all-district.

Jahsiah Galvan, West Liberty junior

Galvan flourished on the football field and soccer pitch for the Comets. He was a Class 2A first team all-state selection after rushing for 1,673 yards and 14 scores along with 54 tackles and four interceptions for a state quarterfinal squad. He propelled West Liberty to the state semifinals in soccer after scoring a team-high 38 goals, fourth most in 1A. Galvan was a 2A state qualifier in the 100 meters and ran on the Comets’ third place shuttle hurdle relay. He also was a member of the basketball team.

Ganon Greenman, Ridgewood senior