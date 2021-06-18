2021 Salute to Sports Male Athlete Finalists

Nolan DeLong, Durant sophomore
A four-sport standout, DeLong rushed for a school-record 1,589 yards and 22 touchdowns this past fall, averaging more than 11 yards per carry, and earning second team all-state honors in Class 1A. He was the basketball team’s leading scorer at nearly 15 points per game. On the track, DeLong was a state qualifier in the 100 and 200 meters and ran the anchor leg on the Wildcats’ 1,600 relay. During Durant’s run to state in baseball last summer, he hit .442 and was selected as second team all-district.
Jahsiah Galvan, West Liberty junior
Galvan flourished on the football field and soccer pitch for the Comets. He was a Class 2A first team all-state selection after rushing for 1,673 yards and 14 scores along with 54 tackles and four interceptions for a state quarterfinal squad. He propelled West Liberty to the state semifinals in soccer after scoring a team-high 38 goals, fourth most in 1A. Galvan was a 2A state qualifier in the 100 meters and ran on the Comets’ third place shuttle hurdle relay. He also was a member of the basketball team.
Ganon Greenman, Ridgewood senior
Off to play basketball at Monmouth College, Greenman finished his career as Ridgewood's all-time leading scorer with 1,743 points. He registered more than 27 points and seven rebounds per game this past season, resulting in first team all-state honors by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association and second team by the Associated Press along with first team all-Western Illinois. Also a starter on the Spartans’ football and baseball teams, Greenman had a career-high 51 points in a game this past season.
Bradley Hill, Bettendorf junior
Hill compiled just the seventh perfect wrestling season in Bettendorf history with a 31-0 mark this past winter. He punctuated it with an Iowa Class 3A state title at 220 pounds. Named Iowa metro wrestler of the year, Hill recorded 21 pins and had only five of his 29 contested matches reach a third period. He finished second at his weight class in the Cadet Freestyle USA Team Trials this spring. Also a linebacker on the football team, Hill was first team all-MAC and All-Metro after recording a team-high 52 tackles.
Oliver Hughes, North Scott junior
Hughes was a jack of all trades for North Scott's state championship football team. The Class 3A first team all-stater was the team leader in receptions (37), recorded four interceptions on defense (including a pick-6 in the state title game), kicked seven field goals and averaged almost 40 yards per punt. He was North Scott’s second-leading scorer in basketball and named second team all-MAC. On the pitch, Hughes was a first team all-conference forward after tying for the team lead with 10 goals.
Jordan Lawrence, Camanche senior
Lawrence made an impact at Camanche in football, basketball and track & field. The all-state wide receiver, headed to play at Grand View University, led Iowa Class 2A in receptions (72), receiving yards (907) and was second in touchdowns (13). He holds Camanche career marks in all three categories. He was all-conference elite team in basketball and is 12th on the school’s all-time scoring list. Recently, Lawrence was fifth at the 2A state meet in the 100 meters and anchored sixth place 400 relay.
Griffin Liddle, Bettendorf senior
Believed to be the only four-year starter in the history of Bettendorf football, Liddle has been an all-state lineman each of the past three seasons. He was first team this past fall on the offensive line. The two-way starter is a three-star recruit by Rivals and will continue his career at Iowa. Liddle repeated as the Iowa Class 3A state champion at 285 pounds and finished the season with a 30-1 record. Ranked among the top 20 nationally at his weight class, Liddle was a four-time state place winner at 285.
Tyler Maro, Assumption senior
A four-sport athlete, Maro will continue his football career at Iowa State. The lineman was a three-year starter, a first team all-state selection twice and generated nearly 40 Division I offers. The 6-foot-7 Maro was a starter on the basketball team, a squad which won 19 games and reached the Class 3A state semifinals. He placed fourth in the discus at the state track & field meet and had a school-record toss of 165 feet, 4 inches. Maro batted .327 and was 3-0 on the mound for the baseball team in 2020.
Joey Petersen, North Scott senior
Signed to play football at Iowa State University, Petersen was a first team all-state selection in Class 3A and helped direct North Scott to its first state title in program history. Named the defensive player of the year in the Iowa Quad Cities metro, the defensive end had a team-high 47.5 tackles and his nine sacks ranked second in 3A. On the wrestling mat, Petersen recorded a 26-7 record, was conference runner-up at 220 pounds, district champion and a seventh-place finisher at the 3A state tournament.
Coltin Quagliano, Wethersfield senior
Captain of the Quad-Cities All-Western Illinois football and basketball teams on multiple occasions, Quagliano has rewritten the record books during his career. A three-time all-stater in basketball, the guard is the Lincoln Trail Conference’s all-time leading scorer with 2,219 career points. On the football field, the Class 2A all-state quarterback finished with 8,046 total yards and 99 touchdowns. On the baseball diamond, the pitcher/shortstop had an ERA below 2 and batted better than .525 for a 1A super sectional squad.
Cayne Smith, United Township senior
Limited to a six-game season because of COVID-19, the senior tailback rushed for a Big 6 Conference-best 1,428 yards and 21 touchdowns (238 yards per game). He accounted for 140 points, more than double of any other player in the Big 6. He earned first team all-conference accolades and first team all-state honors in Class 6A by the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association. Smith, who spurred the Panthers to a 4-2 record, rushed for 347 yards and four TDs against league champion Sterling.
Alex Stone, Bettendorf junior
The Mississippi Athletic Conference and Quad Cities All-Metro Iowa swimmer of the year, Stone captured state championships this past winter in the 50 freestyle (20.67 seconds) and 100 freestyle (45.17). Stone anchored the Bulldogs’ state runner-up 400 free relay and swam the final leg on their fourth place 200 free relay. Stone is a five-time state champion and has collected 10 top-six finishes at the state meet the past three seasons. He registered the team’s fastest time in five individual events.