2021 Salute to Sports Male Team Finalists

Wethersfield basketball

Even without a basketball postseason in Illinois because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wethersfield pieced together a 15-1 season. It claimed at least a share of the Lincoln Trail Conference title for the third time in four years and was ranked second in the final Illinois Class 1A Associated Press poll. Undefeated in 12 games on its home court, Wethersfield’s only setback came to the United Red Storm, 71-66. The Flying Geese were led by all-state guard Coltin Quagliano, who established Wethersfield and LTC scoring records in his esteemed hoops career. Quagliano’s teams compiled a 98-24 record over his four seasons. Senior forward Brady Kelley also was a first team all-LTC selection.