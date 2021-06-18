2021 Salute to Sports Male Team Finalists

Easton Valley basketball
Easton Valley compiled an undefeated regular season and qualified for the Iowa Class 1A state tournament for the first time in seven years this past winter. The River Hawks, under the direction of veteran coach Dan Beck, won the Tri-Rivers East Division title and finished the winter with a 22-1 record. After beating North Cedar, Prince of Peace and Wapello in the district tournament, Easton Valley clobbered New London in the substate final, 61-43. The River Hawks' run ended in the state quarterfinals in overtime to Martensdale-St. Marys, 51-45. Beck won his 700th career game as coach in the season opener. The squad was led by the captain of the All-Eastern Iowa team in Kaleb Cornilsen.
North Scott football
North Scott became the first Quad Cities metro football program to capture a state championship in 13 years. After never making it past the quarterfinal round, North Scott beat top-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier in the semifinals in overtime, 17-10, and then throttled Harlan 30-6 in the Class 3A final. In a pandemic-plagued season, coach Kevin Tippet’s team finished 9-1. The Lancers overcame four top-eight ranked teams in succession, including home playoff wins over Davenport Assumption (13-10) and West Delaware (24-21). North Scott had six players named to all-state teams — Carter Markham, Oliver Hughes, Joey Petersen, Adam Allen, Kade Tippet and Carson McCaughey.
Wethersfield basketball
Even without a basketball postseason in Illinois because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wethersfield pieced together a 15-1 season. It claimed at least a share of the Lincoln Trail Conference title for the third time in four years and was ranked second in the final Illinois Class 1A Associated Press poll. Undefeated in 12 games on its home court, Wethersfield’s only setback came to the United Red Storm, 71-66. The Flying Geese were led by all-state guard Coltin Quagliano, who established Wethersfield and LTC scoring records in his esteemed hoops career. Quagliano’s teams compiled a 98-24 record over his four seasons. Senior forward Brady Kelley also was a first team all-LTC selection.