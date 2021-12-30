2021 year end: New football facility opens on Assumption campus

So long Brady Street Stadium.
Davenport Assumption's football program made a transition this fall from playing its home games at Brady Street to Jack and Pat Bash Stadium.
In what eventually will become a 3,000- to 3,500 seat facility Assumption shares with St. Ambrose University, Assumption opened its new digs on campus in early September against Dubuque Wahlert.
Assumption football coach and activities director Wade King called it a soft opening.
"We’ll try and get things figured out as we go, but a lot of people are going to be excited playing here.”
It was a project a long time in the making, one school president Andy Craig remembers having discussions about since 2009.
The Knights went 3-1 in their new facility this fall, beating Wahlert, Central DeWitt and Vinton-Shellsburg while losing to state-ranked Solon.
This was the second phase of a project that included a regulation-sized football and soccer field surrounded by an all-weather outdoor track with eight lanes, a competition area for field events along with bleachers and a structure to house concessions, restrooms and a press box.
The track and field programs are scheduled to hold competitions there this upcoming spring.
There are parts of the project still unfinished, including permanent bleachers.
King hoped playing there this past season can be incentive to raise the necessary funds to finish the third phase of the project, which includes a grandstand.
“In private settings, you do things as you can,” King said. “When you rely on donations and gifts, things can’t be done immediately. You have to do them in phases.”
St. Ambrose continued to play its home games at Brady Street this past season.
— Matt Coss