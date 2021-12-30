2021 year end: Schmit qualifies for boys state tourney

Ella Schmit made some history on the mat last February.
The Bettendorf wrestler became just the third girl in Iowa history to qualify for the Iowa High School Athletic Association's boys state tournament.
After pinning Davenport North's Jeffery West in the semifinal round at districts, Schmit lost an 8-3 decision to Davenport West's Ayden Nicklaus in the district final at 106 pounds. However, West beat North Scott's Drew Metcalf in the third-place match, so Schmit was not required to wrestle back.
Schmit, who had a 17-7 record against boys last season, was the runner-up at the Mississippi Athletic Conference and district meets.
At the state meet in Des Moines, Schmit lost an 8-1 decision to Waverly-Shell Rock's Zane Behrends, but bounced back to become the second girl in state tournament history to register a win, the first by fall. Schmit pinned Carroll freshman Cael Nelson a split second before the second period ended in the first round of consolation.
"A lot of girls can stick with the boys when they're younger, but when they hit puberty, the boys mature and get stronger and the girls get discouraged," Schmit said last February. "It is cool I could stick with it and not stop after I grew up. This is a different level."
Schmit's medal quest ended with a 15-0 technical fall loss to Iowa City High's Kael Kurtz in the second round of consolation.
Ranked among the top 25 female wrestlers in the country at her weight class, Schmit won her second straight IWCOA girls state tournament in January and was named Dan Gable Ms. Wrestler of the Year.
— Matt Coss