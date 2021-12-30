 Skip to main content
2021 year end: Spartans break through ... three times
2021 year end: Spartans break through ... three times

In a span of about 150 days, Pleasant Valley High School was crowned state champion in three sports.

Boys soccer, baseball, and volleyball captured titles for the first time in program history.

Never a state qualifier before this past season, the boys soccer program won three state tournament games by 1-0 scores over third-seeded Cedar Rapids Prairie, second-seeded Johnston and top-seeded Iowa City West.

Rhys Ward had the game-winning goal in the state final, rifling a shot in from about 35 yards out in the 70th minute.

"It happened to be our week," coach Wayne Ward said.

On the final day of July, coach Derek Stecklein's baseball team punctuated a storybook season, which included 37 wins, with a 14-5 rout over Johnston in the Class 4A final at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City.

PV, which went undefeated during conference play, became the first MAC school to claim a 4A state baseball title since Davenport West in 1987.

"It is a dream team for us,” outfielder Drew Micek said. "We’ve been dreaming about this since we were little kids."

State semifinalist the previous two seasons in volleyball, coach Amber Hall's program finished the job in 2021 with wins over Ankeny Centennial, Ankeny and Cedar Falls at the state tournament in Cedar Rapids in November.

Led by all-state setter Kora Ruff (3,262 career assists), a balanced front line and a stingy defense, PV closed the season 33-4 and was the first Quad-Cities school since Bettendorf in 2013 to claim a title.

“It doesn’t feel like a real thing right now,” Hall said. “I’m just on Cloud 9. I can’t believe we accomplished our goal.”

-- Matt Coss

