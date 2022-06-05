2022 Salute to Sports Female Athlete Finalists

Macy Daufeldt, West Liberty senior

Drake University volleyball signee excelled in three sports for the Comets. She was the Iowa Girls Coaches Association co-player of the year in volleyball after posting 91 kills in three state tournament matches. She finished her career with a school-record 1,811 kills. Daufeldt was first team all-state in basketball by the IPSWA after registering more than 1,000 points and 500 rebounds in her four seasons. She recorded three top-five finishes at the state track and field meet, including a runner-up finish in the long jump.

Kelsey Drake, Wilton senior

The Wisconsin-Platteville volleyball recruit was a Class 2A first team all-state selection in volleyball and basketball this school year. She recorded 444 kills and 247 digs for a Wilton squad which compiled 36 wins and made its fourth straight state tournament. Drake led Iowa 2A basketball in scoring at 24.1 points per game. She finished her career with 15 single game, season or career school records, including becoming Wilton’s all-time leading scorer with 1,562 points. She was in four events at the state track and field meet.

Caroline Hazen, Moline senior

Hazen has been a three-sport standout for the Maroons, serving as the football team’s place kicker, a starting guard on the basketball team and an all-state forward in soccer. A Northern Iowa soccer signee, Hazen had a team-high 25 goals and 12 assists as a junior and tallied more than 60 goals for her career. She was 50 of 52 on point-after kicks and made three field goals as she was the first female to earn first team all-Big 6 honors for special teams. She was among the Big 6 leaders in assists for basketball.

Kammie Ludwig, Geneseo senior

Ludwig has her fingerprints all over Geneseo's basketball record book, scoring a single-season school-record 791 points and holding the career mark with 1,881. A Providence College signee, Ludwig is a three-time Illinois Quad Cities metro player of the year and was the Big 6 Conference MVP. She was named first team all-state in Class 3A after averaging 24.5 points per game for a team which won 31 games and a regional title. Ludwig also saw some time on the court for Geneseo's volleyball team last fall.

Taylor Pannell, Rock Island senior

Considered one of the country’s top softball players in the 2022 class, Pannell batted .574 with 17 home runs, 11 doubles, five triples and 53 RBIs last spring for the Rocks. A Class 3A first team all-stater by the Illinois Coaches Association, Pannell swiped 39 bases and never struck out in 116 plate appearances. The University of Tennessee signee participated in the Premier Girls Fastpitch Futures All-American Game last year, which features the top 40 sophomores and juniors in the country.

Ali Rapps, Geneseo senior

Headed to Division I Belmont University in Nashville for track and field, Rapps has been instrumental in three sports at Geneseo. She anchored the Maple Leafs’ Class 2A state championship 4x200 and 4x400 relays last spring along with a state runner-up finish in the 100 hurdles and third in the 300 hurdles. Rapps averaged 8.3 points and nearly four assists per tilt for a 31-win basketball team. She also teamed with Annie Turpin for a 26-10 record and a trip to the state tennis tournament in doubles last fall.

Ellie Rickertsen, Northeast senior

The University of Iowa track and field recruit is one of Iowa’s top hurdlers after becoming just the sixth girl in Iowa history to claim titles in the 100 hurdles and 400 hurdles in back-to-back state meets. She recorded the seventh fastest 100 hurdle time in state history at the state-qualifying meet last month at 14.15 seconds. A five-time state champion, she finished with 10 state medals despite no sophomore season. She also was a three-year letter winner in basketball and four-year letter winner in volleyball.

Kora Ruff, Pleasant Valley senior

Named the Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year and a second team All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association, Ruff powered Pleasant Valley to its first state title. The University of Evansville signee, selected as captain of the Class 5A all-tournament team, closed her career with 3,262 assists — the most of any setter in Q-C history. A sprinter on the track team, Ruff ran a leg on the Spartans' 4A state championship 4x100 relay and two other relays which placed in the top three at state in 2021.

Ella Schmit, Bettendorf senior

Schmit is an All-American on the wrestling mat. Scheduled to join the newly established Iowa women’s program, Schmit became the second girl in Iowa to claim three state titles in an event hosted by the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association. She went 16-0 this past season and pinned her way through the state tournament for a second straight year. A junior women’s freestyle All-American, Schmit was one of 24 selected to this year’s All-USA TODAY High School Girls Wrestling Team.

Halle Vice, Pleasant Valley junior

Vice, a recent Marquette University basketball commit, helped Pleasant Valley to its first state volleyball championship in the fall and then spurred the Spartans to their first state tournament win in girls basketball. A first team all-state selection in both sports, Vice was the Mississippi Athletic Conference player of the year after averaging nearly 20 points per game. An outside hitter in volleyball, Vice was named to the Class 5A all-tournament team at state and paced the Spartans with 297 kills on the season.

Shannyn Vogler, Bettendorf senior

Vogler has had one of the most decorated golf careers of any prep in the Quad-Cities. She is a two-time state medalist and a state runner-up. The University of Iowa recruit is a three-time conference medalist and had an 18-hole scoring average around 74 strokes. She matched her own school record earlier this spring with a 5-under par 67 at the regional meet at Glynns Creek Golf Course. She won the 2019 and 2020 Illinois Junior Girls Amateur and was medalist at the 2021 Women’s Western Junior Amateur.

Annie Wirth, Geneseo junior

The two-time Illinois Class 2A state high jump champion broke her own school record recently with a clearance of 5 feet, 10 inches at the state meet. She also is a two-time state place winner in the long jump, a place winner in the 300 hurdles and ran on two state championship relays a year ago. Wirth was first team all-Big 6 in basketball, averaging a team-best 8.3 rebounds and nabbing a team-high 85 steals. She helped Geneseo record 31 victories, a regional title and the school’s first ever No. 1 state ranking.

