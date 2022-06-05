2022 Salute to Sports Female Team Finalists

Assumption soccer

Assumption joined Cedar Rapids Xavier as the only girls’ soccer program in Iowa to collect five straight state championships last June. The Knights won their ninth title in the last 10 seasons (not counting the canceled 2020 season) with a 2-0 win over Des Moines Christian in the final. It was the program’s 11th title overall, the most of any program in Iowa. During Assumption’s run of five consecutive titles, it has outscored opponents 178-2 in the postseason. Jade Jackson, who had 31 goals and 15 assists for the season, was named captain of the all-tournament team. The Knights knocked off Sioux City Heelan 4-0 in the quarterfinals and Nevada 5-1 in the semifinals.

Pleasant Valley volleyball

Coach Amber Hall’s team became only the fifth Mississippi Athletic Conference program in the past 35 years to win a state volleyball title. Undefeated in conference play each of the past three seasons, Pleasant Valley beat seventh-ranked Ankeny Centennial in the state quarterfinals, avenged its 2020 semifinal loss to Ankeny with a four-set win in the semifinals and then swept Cedar Falls in the Class 5A title match. The Spartans finished the season with a 33-4 record. Setter Kora Ruff, captain of the all-tournament team, and outside hitter Halle Vice were first team all-state selections by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association and Chloe Cline was named to the third team.

Rockridge softball

The Rockets became just the 10th team in the history of the IHSA state tournament, which dates back to the 1975-76, to compile an undefeated season. Rockridge collected the program’s third IHSA state championship last June with a 4-0 victory over Joliet Catholic in the Class 2A final to finish the year 29-0. Pitcher Kendra Lewis threw a one-hit shutout in the semifinals and then a six-hitter in the title game. Along the way, Rockridge captured a fifth consecutive Three Rivers Conference West Division title and fifth straight sectional crown. It won 12-0 in the 2A supersectional. As of June 1, Rockridge has won 63 straight games — the second longest win streak in IHSA history.

