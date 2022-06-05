2022 Salute to Sports Male Athlete Finalists

John Argo, Assumption senior

Off to play football at Grand View University, Argo was a Class 3A first team all-state choice and the defensive MVP in his district in football after rushing for a metro-best 1,390 yards and 18 touchdowns along with recording 91.5 tackles. He compiled 32 wins, captured a sectional championship and qualified for the 2A state wrestling tournament this past winter. Argo ran on the state-qualifying 4x100 and 4x200 relays in 2021. Then last summer, the catcher batted .467 and stole 13 bases for a 25-win baseball team.

Matthew Bailey, Moline senior

Bailey had a record-setting season on the football field for the Maroons last fall. The two-way starter and Class 7A all-state selection caught 37 passes for a school-record 802 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was the only player in the Big 6 to earn first-team honors on offense, defense and special teams. Bailey was the conference champion in the 400 meters last spring in 50.60 seconds and participated on the Maroons’ conference winning 4x100 relay. He has signed to play football at the University of Illinois.

Nolan DeLong, Durant junior

DeLong was a Class 1A all-state selection in football after rushing for almost 1,600 yards and 18 touchdowns along with 60 tackles on defense and almost a 41-yard per punt average. DeLong has rushed for more than 4,000 yards in his prep career. He was first team all-conference in basketball after averaging nearly 16 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. DeLong was a state qualifier last year in the 100 and 200 meters and anchored the Wildcats’ fifth place 4x400 relay. The outfielder batted .385 for the baseball team.

Jahsiah Galvan, West Liberty senior

A second team all-state selection in football and the defensive MVP of Class 2A District 5, Galvan rushed for 1,305 yards and 16 touchdowns along with collecting almost 70 tackles. He wrestled for the first time in high school this winter and placed seventh at the Class 2A state tournament with a 37-9 record. Galvan is a first team all-state soccer player after scoring an area-best 37 goals and delivering 18 assists on a state semifinal team a year ago. He will continue his football career at Northern Iowa this fall.

Nate Henry, Rockridge senior

Henry was a first team all-state selection in football and basketball this year and powered the Rockets to a fourth-place finish at the Class 2A state basketball tournament. Henry, a four-year varsity starter, averaged almost 18 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.5 steals per game in being named the All-Western Illinois player of the year. He was a big target in Rockridge’s passing game, hauling in 40 receptions for 728 yards and nine touchdowns. He will continue his basketball career at Augustana College.

Bradley Hill, Bettendorf senior

The University of Iowa signee is ranked among the top 25 wrestlers in the country at his weight class. A three-time state place winner, the 195-pounder was 44-2 and the Class 3A state runner-up this past winter. Hill recorded 26 pins and all but two of his wins were by bonus points as he won conference and district championships. On the football field, Hill was first team all-league and a 5A second team all-state selection by coaches and sports writers. The linebacker recorded a team-high 63 tackles.

Oliver Hughes, North Scott senior

Hughes has been a difference-maker in three sports during his time at North Scott. He was a two-time Class 4A first team all-state selection in football and last fall’s Iowa All-Metro player of the year. He impacted the game on offense (57 receptions for 770 yards), defense (36 tackles) and special teams (six field goals and 25 touchbacks). He started 21 games for North Scott’s basketball team, and was a first team all-conference forward in soccer last spring. He'll attend Wisconsin-Platteville to play football.

Eric Kinkaid, Camanche senior

The first individual state wrestling champion at Camanche in 25 years, Kinkaid stood out on the football field and wrestling mat. The two-way starter was a first team all-district and second team all-state selection in football after rushing for 861 yards and nine touchdowns along with 78 tackles. Kinkaid returned from a football injury and won conference, sectional, district and state titles. A four-time state place winner, the 145-pounder finished his career with 143 wins. He plans to wrestle at Loras College this winter.

Charles Jagusah, Alleman junior

One of the top football recruits in Illinois for the 2023 class, Jagusah has thrived on the football field and wrestling mat for the Pioneers. He was the only metro wrestler in the Q-C to go unbeaten this past season at 41-0. The IHSA Class 1A 285-pound state champion pinned his way through the state tournament. He was all-state and all-Western Big 6 first team in football on offense and defense. Arkansas, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, Notre Dame and Oklahoma are among the Power 5 football programs to offer him.

Amarion Nimmers, Rock Island senior

Nimmers led the Big 6 in scoring for the second straight season at almost 24 points per game and broke the school’s single season scoring record with 744 points. He erupted for a school-record 45 points against Dubuque Hempstead, breaking a record that had stood since 1981. Nimmers was second team all-state by the Illinois Associated Press. He helped the Rocks to their first sectional final contest in nine years and ranks second on the school’s all-time scoring list. Nimmers will continue his career at the University of Iowa.

Niko Powe, Kewanee senior

Powe was a third team all-state selection in basketball, averaging 19 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 assists per game for a Three-Rivers East title squad. He had a school-record 50 points in a February game against Spring Valley Hall and ranks among the school’s all-time leading scorers with 1,384 points. Powe was first team all-conference in football, collecting five interceptions on defense while catching 29 passes for 632 yards on offense. He was a conference champ in the 110 high hurdles and 800 meters.

Alex Stone, Bettendorf senior

Signed to swim at Indiana University, Stone earned All-American status in all four events he swam at the state meet this past February. He was the state runner-up in the 200 freestyle (1:37.02), anchored the Bulldogs’ state championship 200 free relay and runner-up 400 free relay along with taking fourth in the 100 free (44.94). Stone closed his career with 14 top-six finishes at the state meet. He won six state championships and had three seconds. Swim Cloud ranks him the No. 3 recruit in Iowa for the 2022 class.

