2022 Salute to Sports Male Team Finalists

Easton Valley football

No high school football team was more dominant in eastern Iowa last fall than Easton Valley. The River Hawks averaged 60 points per game, tallied 109 offensive touchdowns and more than 4,400 yards of offense in accumulating a 12-1 record and a state runner-up finish in 8-player. Coach Tony Johnson’s squad beat Dunkerton (69-8), English Valleys (60-7), Lansing Kee (67-22) and defending state champion Remsen St. Mary’s (42-36) in the playoffs before losing a back-and-forth title game to CAM, Anita (42-40). Easton Valley had four first team all-state selections in quarterback Conor Gruver, receiver Carson Fuegen, lineman Hayden Felkey and linebacker Andin Farrell.

Pleasant Valley baseball

For the first time in program history, Pleasant Valley won a state championship. The Spartans beat defending state champion Johnston 14-5 in the Class 4A title game in Iowa City, the first Mississippi Athletic Conference school to claim a title in Iowa’s largest classification since Davenport West in 1987. Coach Derek Stecklein’s team finished the year with a 37-4 record, including the first baseball team in MAC history to go through the league schedule 18-0. The pitching staff was led by Division I recruits Seth Clausen (10-0, 0.81 ERA) and Alex Clemons (3-0, 1.30 ERA). PV had the top fielding percentage in the state (.969), was second in 4A in strikeouts (345) and third in ERA (2.29).

Pleasant Valley soccer

The Spartans last June became the first boys’ soccer team from the Quad-Cities to win a state title since Bettendorf in 2004. In the program’s first trip to the state tournament, PV recorded three consecutive 1-0 wins over third-seeded Cedar Rapids Prairie, second-seeded Johnston and top-seeded Iowa City West to claim the crown. Rhys Ward had the game-winning goal in the state title match, rifling in a shot from 35 yards out in the 70th minute. Coach Wayne Ward’s club finished the year with a 20-3 record, won the conference at 8-1 and surrendered only one goal in 400 minutes of postseason matches. Senior Jack Roemer was captain of the all-tournament team.

