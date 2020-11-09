A look at last week's Q-C high school sports:

Student section at North Scott High School during their game against West Delaware at North Scott High School in Eldridge, November 6, 2020.
Pleasant Valley’s Taylor Buhr swims in the 200 Yard IM during the Iowa regional girls swimming meet at Davenport Central Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Davenport.
Pleasant Valley’s Taylor Buhr looks to see her time after the 200 Yard IM during the Iowa regional girls swimming meet at Davenport Central Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Davenport.
Pleasant Valley’s Taylor Buhr reacts after seeing her time for the 200-yard individual medley during the Iowa regional girls swimming meet at Davenport Central on Saturday.
Muscatine’s Abby Lear’s takes her position before swimming the 50 yard freestyle during the Iowa regional girls swimming meet at Davenport Central Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Davenport.
Muscatine’s Abby Lear cools off after swimming the 50 yard freestyle during the Iowa regional girls swimming meet at Davenport Central Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Davenport.
Muscatine’s Abby Lear swims the 50 yard freestyle during the Iowa regional girls swimming meet at Davenport Central Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Davenport.
Bettendorf’s Alyssa Witt swims the 50-yard freestyle during the Iowa regional girls swimming meet at Davenport Central on Saturday.
Bettendorf’s Alyssa Witt smiles after winning the 50 yard freestyle during the Iowa regional girls swimming meet at Davenport Central Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Davenport.
Davenport Central’s Simone Green reacts after swimming the 100 yard butterfly during the Iowa regional girls swimming meet at Davenport Central Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Davenport.
Davenport Central’s Hannah Cousins swims the 100 yard freestyle during the Iowa regional girls swimming meet at Davenport Central Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Davenport.
Muscatine’s Abby Lear reacts after swimming the 100-yard freestyle during the Iowa regional girls swimming meet at Davenport Central on Saturday.
Seating areas are empty during the Iowa regional girls swimming meet at Davenport Central Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Davenport. Spectators were not allowed to attend the event due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Pleasant Valley’s Abby Buechel swims in the 500 yard freestyle during the Iowa regional girls swimming meet at Davenport Central Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Davenport.
Muscatine’s Genevieve Millage swims in the 500 yard freestyle during the Iowa regional girls swimming meet at Davenport Central Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Davenport.
Bettendorf swimmers cheer on Riley Wehr as she swims the 500 yard freestyle during the Iowa regional girls swimming meet at Davenport Central Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Davenport.
Bettendorf’s Riley Wehr swims in the 500 yard freestyle during the Iowa regional girls swimming meet at Davenport Central Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Davenport.
Bettendorf’s Riley Wehr looks at her time after swimming the 500 yard freestyle during the Iowa regional girls swimming meet at Davenport Central Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Davenport.
Muscatine’s Hadley Hilbrant swims the 100 yard backstroke during the Iowa regional girls swimming meet at Davenport Central Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Davenport.
Head Coach Kevin Tippet gets water thrown on his after North Scott's win against West Delaware at North Scott High School in Eldridge, November 6, 2020.
North Scott players celebrate after winning against West Delaware at North Scott High School in Eldridge, November 6, 2020.
North Scott's Connor Ludtke (30) takes a moment to himself after him and his team win against West Delaware at North Scott High School in Eldridge, November 6, 2020.
North Scott's Oliver Hughes (8) attempts to get past West Delaware's Logan Woellert (13) at North Scott High School in Eldridge, November 6, 2020.
North Scott's Darnell Butler (25) is taken down by West Delaware's Wyatt Voelker (34) at North Scott High School in Eldridge, November 6, 2020.
West Delaware's Wyatt Voelker (34) makes his way to the the end zone while playing against North Scott at North Scott High School in Eldridge, November 6, 2020.
North Scott's Carter Markham (7) attempts to escape West Delaware's Logan Woellert (13) at North Scott High School in Eldridge, November 6, 2020.
North Scott's Carter Markham (7) attempts to escape West Delaware's defense at North Scott High School in Eldridge, November 6, 2020.
North Scott's Marquan Quinn (10) attempts to escape West Delaware's Jamison Smith (4) at North Scott High School in Eldridge, November 6, 2020.
North Scott's Marquan Quinn (10) attempts to make it down the field while playing against West Delaware at North Scott High School in Eldridge, November 6, 2020.
West Delaware's Wyatt Voelker (34) attempts to make it through North Scott's defense at North Scott High School in Eldridge, November 6, 2020.
North Scott's Darnell Butler (25) tries to make it past West Delaware's Jadyn Peyton (30) at North Scott High School in Eldridge, November 6, 2020.
North Scott defenders Hunter Davenport (14) and Oliver Hughes (8) go up for the ball as they defend a West Delaware receiver in Friday's Class 3A state quarterfinal football game in Eldridge. Both Davenport and Hughes had second-half interceptions in the Lancers' 24-21 victory.
North Scott wins the Class 3A state quarter final against West Delaware at North Scott High School in Eldridge, November 6, 2020. Final Score: North Scott 24, West Delaware 21.
North Scott's Grant Moeller (21) attempts to take down West Delaware's Logan Woellert (13) during their game at North Scott High School in Eldridge, November 6, 2020.
North Scott's Ryan Campbell (23) and North Scott's Kade Tippet (51) celebrate after a play during their game at North Scott High School in Eldridge, November 6, 2020.
North Scott's Connor Corson (24) attempts to take down West Delaware's Logan Woellert (13) during their game at North Scott High School in Eldridge, November 6, 2020.
North Scott's Oliver Hughes (8) makes a catch and makes his way down the field while playing against West Delaware at North Scott High School in Eldridge, November 6, 2020.
North Scott's Max Solis (9) tries to run to the end zone during their game against West Delaware at North Scott High School in Eldridge, November 6, 2020.
North Scott's Max Solis (9) attempts to make a catch against West Delaware's Logan Woellert (13) at North Scott High School in Eldridge, November 6, 2020.
West Delaware's Jared Voss (12) escapes North Scott defense and makes his way down the field at North Scott High School in Eldridge, November 6, 2020.
North Scott's Oliver Hughes (8) makes a catch and heads down the field while playing against West Delaware in Eldridge on Friday.
North Scott's Carter Markham (7) makes his way through West Delaware defense at North Scott High School in Eldridge, November 6, 2020.
West Delaware's Jared Voss (12) gets surrounded North Scott defense at North Scott High School in Eldridge, November 6, 2020.
North Scott celebrates after a play at North Scott High School in Eldridge, November 6, 2020.
West Delaware's Wyatt Voelker (34) gets tackled by North Scott's Dominic Miller (13) at North Scott High School in Eldridge, November 6, 2020.
Pleasant Valley's A.J. Tappa (63) attempts to take down Iowa City West quarterback Marcus Morgan during the Class 4A state quarterfinal game at Pleasant Valley High School on Friday.
Pleasant Valley's Caden McDermott runs through Iowa City West's Boaz Abramoff (27) during the Class 4A state quarterfinal game at Pleasant Valley High School on Friday.
Pleasant Valley's Caden McDermott (26) runs the ball against Iowa City West's Damarion Williams (10) during the Class 4A state quarterfinal game at Pleasant Valley High School Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Bettendorf.
Pleasant Valley's Caden Kipper (5) runs the ball against Iowa City West during the Class 4A state quarterfinal game at Pleasant Valley High School Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Bettendorf.
Pleasant Valley players celebrate Barrett Lindmark’s (1) touchdown against Iowa City West during the Class 4A state quarterfinal game at Pleasant Valley High School on Friday. The Spartans prevailed 38-24.
Iowa City West's Eric Torres (11) pushes Pleasant Valley's Caden McDermott (26) out of bounds during the Class 4A state quarterfinal game at Pleasant Valley High School Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Bettendorf.
Pleasant Valley's Caden McDermott (26) runs through Iowa City West's Boaz Abramoff (27) during the Class 4A state quarterfinal game at Pleasant Valley High School Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Bettendorf.
Pleasant Valley's Barrett Lindmark runs the ball during the Class 4A state quarterfinal game at Pleasant Valley High School on Friday. Lindmark had 274 yards of offense in the 38-24 Spartan win.
Pleasant Valley's Rusty VanWetzinga (8) and teammates celebrate beating Iowa City West during the Class 4A state quarterfinal game at Pleasant Valley High School Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Bettendorf.
Pleasant Valley players celebrate beating Iowa City West during the Class 4A state quarterfinal game at Pleasant Valley High School Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Bettendorf.
Pleasant Valley's A.J. Tappa (63) raises his fist to signal Iowa City fourth down during the Class 4A state quarterfinal game at Pleasant Valley High School Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Bettendorf.
Iowa City West's Damarion Williams (10) tackles Pleasant Valley's Caden McDermott (26) during the Class 4A state quarterfinal game at Pleasant Valley High School Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Bettendorf.
Iowa City West players take a knee during the national anthem before the Class 4A state quarterfinal game at Pleasant Valley High School Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Bettendorf.
Iowa City West's Marcus Morgan (2) attempts to take down Pleasant Valley's Ryan Mumey (13) during the Class 4A state quarterfinal game at Pleasant Valley High School Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Bettendorf.
Iowa City West's Marcus Morgan (2) hands the ball off to Trey King (3) during the Class 4A state quarterfinal game at Pleasant Valley High School Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Bettendorf.
Iowa City West's Grahm Goering (12) attempts to run against Pleasant Valley's Koby West (15) during the Class 4A state quarterfinal game at Pleasant Valley High School Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Bettendorf.
Pleasant Valley's Barrett Lindmark (1) passes against Iowa City West during the Class 4A state quarterfinal game at Pleasant Valley High School Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Bettendorf.
Pleasant Valley's Matt Mickle (23) and teammates celebrate beating Iowa City West during the Class 4A state quarterfinal game at Pleasant Valley High School Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Bettendorf.
Pleasant Valley's Michael VanDerSchaaf (72), center, and teammates celebrate beating Iowa City West during the Class 4A state quarterfinal game at Pleasant Valley High School Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Bettendorf.
Iowa City West's Marcus Morgan (2), holding the hands of Nate Gudenkauf (18) and Zach Anderson (1), kneels during the national anthem before the Class 4A state quarterfinal game at Pleasant Valley High School Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Bettendorf.
Iowa City West's Jadon Preuschl (52) reacts after losing to Pleasant Valley during the Class 4A state quarterfinal game at Pleasant Valley High School Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Bettendorf.
Pleasant Valley's Matt Mickle (23) and teammates celebrate Friday night's 38-24 quarterfinal win over Iowa City West in the locker room.
Iowa City West's Boaz Abramoff (27) tackles Pleasant Valley's Barrett Lindmark (1) during the Class 4A state quarterfinal game at Pleasant Valley High School Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Bettendorf.
Pleasant Valley's Parker Sutherland (11) celebrates beating Iowa City West during the Class 4A state quarterfinal game at Pleasant Valley High School Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Bettendorf.
Pleasant Valley's Caden Kipper (5) breaks Iowa City West's Marcus Morgan (2) tackle during the Class 4A state quarterfinal game at Pleasant Valley High School Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Bettendorf.
Pleasant Valley's Parker Sutherland (11) tackles Iowa City West's Marcus Morgan (2) during the Class 4A state quarterfinal game at Pleasant Valley High School Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Bettendorf.
Pleasant Valley's Rusty VanWetzinga (8) celebrates beating Iowa City West during the Class 4A state quarterfinal game at Pleasant Valley High School Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Bettendorf.
Pleasant Valley's Makhi Wilson (25) runs the ball against Iowa City West during the Class 4A state quarterfinal game at Pleasant Valley High School Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Bettendorf.
Pleasant Valley's Logan Paul (77) celebrates beating Iowa City West during the Class 4A state quarterfinal game at Pleasant Valley High School Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Bettendorf.
Pleasant Valley's Matthew Meyer (24) hugs his twin sister Jessi Meyer after the Spartans beat Iowa City West during the Class 4A state quarterfinal game at Pleasant Valley High School Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Bettendorf.
Pleasant Valley players dump water on head coach Rusty VanWetzinga after beating Iowa City West during the Class 4A state quarterfinal game at Pleasant Valley High School Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Bettendorf.
Dike-New Hartford's Jadyn Petersen (8) bumps against Wilton during the Class 2A state semifinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Cedar Rapids.
Dike-New Hartford's Payton Petersen (21) spikes against Wilton during the Class 2A state semifinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Cedar Rapids.
Wilton's Ella Caffery (12) sets against Dike-New Hartford during the Class 2A state semifinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Cedar Rapids.
Wilton's Kelsey Drake (1) celebrates a point scored against Dike-New Hartford during the Class 2A state semifinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Cedar Rapids.
Dike-New Hartford's Ryan Shoemaker (13) spikes against Wilton during the Class 2A state semifinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Cedar Rapids.
Dike-New Hartford's Payton Petersen (21) spikes Wilton's Ella Caffery (12) during the Class 2A state semifinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Cedar Rapids.
Dike-New Hartford's Jadyn Petersen (8), center, and teammates celebrate a point scored against Wilton during the Class 2A state semifinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Cedar Rapids.
Dike-New Hartford's Taylor Hoehns (10) spikes Assumption Wilton during the Class 2A state semifinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Cedar Rapids.
Wilton's Kelsey Drake (1) and teammates celebrate a point scored against Dike-New Hartford during the Class 2A state semifinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Cedar Rapids.
Dike-New Hartford's Payton Petersen (21) and teammates celebrate a point scored against Wilton during the Class 2A state semifinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Cedar Rapids.
Dike-New Hartford's Taylor Hoehns (10) spikes against Wilton's Carly Puffer (21) during the Class 2A state semifinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Cedar Rapids.
Dike-New Hartford's Jadyn Petersen (8) spikes against Wilton during the Class 2A state semifinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Cedar Rapids.
Wilton's Ella Caffery (12) bumps against Dike-New Hartford during Wednesday's Class 2A state semifinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids.
Wilton's Kelsey Drake (1) spikes against Dike-New Hartford during Wednesday's Class 2A state semifinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids.
Wilton's Kaylee Coss (24) spikes against Dike-New Hartford during Wednesday's Class 2A state semifinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids. The Beavers had their season end in a straight-sets loss to the Wolverines.
Wilton's Kelsey Drake (1) spikes against Dike-New Hartford during the Class 2A state semifinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Cedar Rapids.
Wilton's Kelsey Drake (1) sets against Dike-New Hartford during the Class 2A state semifinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Cedar Rapids.
Dike-New Hartford's Jillian Better (17) and teammates celebrate sweeping Wilton during the Class 2A state semifinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Cedar Rapids.
Wilton's Ella Caffery (12) takes the state semifinalist trophy back to her teammates after the Beavers were swept by Dike-New Hartford during Wednesday's Class 2A state semifinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids.
Wilton's Taylor Drayfahl (5) comforts Carly Puffer (21) after the Beavers were swept by Dike-New Hartford during Wednesday's Class 2A state semifinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids.
Assumption's Emma Schubert (4) spikes against Osage during the Class 3A state semifinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Cedar Rapids.
Assumption's Claire Smith (6) spikes against Osage during the Class 3A state semifinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Cedar Rapids.
Assumption's Ava Schubert (9) celebrates scoring a point against Osage during the Class 3A state semifinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Cedar Rapids.
Assumption's Ava Schubert (9) spikes against Osage during the Class 3A state semifinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Cedar Rapids.
Assumption's Annabelle Costello (10) bumps against Osage during Wednesday's Class 3A state semifinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids.
Assumption players celebrate a point scored against Osage during the Class 3A state semifinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Cedar Rapids.
Assumption's Annabelle Costello (10) celebrates a point scored against Osage during the Class 3A state semifinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Cedar Rapids.
Assumption’s student section cheers on the Knights during the Class 3A state semifinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Cedar Rapids.
Assumption's Ava Schubert (9) celebrates a point scored against Osage during the Class 3A state semifinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Cedar Rapids.
Assumption's Bri Gartner (1) receives a serve against Osage during the Class 3A state semifinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse on Wednesday. Gartner had 22 digs in the Knights' four-set loss.
Assumption's Maggie Johnson (5) celebrates a point scored against Osage during the Class 3A state semifinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Cedar Rapids.
Assumption's Annabelle Costello (10) sets against Osage during the Class 3A state semifinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Cedar Rapids.
Osage's Meredith Street (6) celebrates winning the second set against Assumption during the Class 3A state semifinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Cedar Rapids.
Assumption's Anna Strajack (7) spikes against Osage's Meredith Street (6) during the Class 3A state semifinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Cedar Rapids.
Assumption players watch the fourth set against Osage during the Class 3A state semifinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Cedar Rapids.
Assumption's Anna Quijas (13) brings over the Class 3A state participant trophy back after the Knights lost to Osage during the Class 3A state semifinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Cedar Rapids.
Assumption's Lily VanSeveren (2) hugs A.J. Schubert (9) after the Knights lost to Osage during Wednesday's Class 3A state semifinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids.
Assumption's Claire Smith (6) cries after the Knights lost to Osage during the Class 3A state semifinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Cedar Rapids.
Assumption's Ava Schubert (9) sheds tears after the Knights lost to Osage during the Class 3A state semifinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Cedar Rapids.
Assumption's Emma Schubert (4) sheds tears after the Knights lost to Osage during the Class 3A state semifinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse on Wednesday in Cedar Rapids.
Pleasant Valley's Emily Wood cries after Wednesday morning's five-set loss to Ankeny in the Class 5A state semifinal at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids. Wood had nine kills and 13 digs in her final high school match.
Some Iowa City Liberty players and coaching staff kneel during the national anthem before the Class 5A state semifinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Cedar Rapids.
Pleasant Valley's Emily Wood (7) spikes against Ankeny during the Class 5A state semifinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Cedar Rapids.
Pleasant Valley's Arra Cottrell (19) spikes against Ankeny during the Class 5A state semifinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Cedar Rapids.
Pleasant Valley's Livia Thomsen (11) celebrates a point scored against Ankeny during the Class 5A state semifinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Cedar Rapids.
Pleasant Valley's Arra Cottrell hits one of her 11 kills during Wednesday's Class 5A state semifinal match against Ankeny. The Spartans fell in five sets.
Pleasant Valley's Emily Wood (7) spikes against Ankeny during the Class 5A state semifinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Cedar Rapids.
Pleasant Valley's Alexa Frankel (12) spikes against Ankeny during the Class 5A state semifinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Cedar Rapids.
Pleasant Valley's Kora Ruff (13) celebrates a point scored against Ankeny during the Class 5A state semifinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Cedar Rapids.
Pleasant Valley’s student section cheers on the Spartans during the Class 5A state semifinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Cedar Rapids.
Pleasant Valley's Livia Thomsen (11) bumps against Ankeny during the Class 5A state semifinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Cedar Rapids
Pleasant Valley's Riley Morgan (20) bumps against Ankeny during the Class 5A state semifinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse on Wednesday.
Pleasant Valley's Halle Vice (2) spikes against Ankeny during the Class 5A state semifinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Cedar Rapids.
Pleasant Valley's Kora Ruff (13) and Alexa Frankel (12) attempt to block against Ankeny during the Class 5A state semifinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Cedar Rapids.
Pleasant Valley's Arra Cottrell (19) spikes against Ankeny's Phyona Schrader (19) during the Class 5A state semifinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Cedar Rapids.
Pleasant Valley's Livia Thomsen (11) bumps against Ankeny during the Class 5A state semifinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Cedar Rapids.
Pleasant Valley's Riley Morgan (20) and teammates celebrate scoring a point against Ankeny during the Class 5A state semifinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Cedar Rapids.
Pleasant Valley's Chloe Cline (14) spikes against Ankeny's Aowyn Schrader (22) during the Class 5A state semifinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Cedar Rapids.
Pleasant Valley's Alexa Frankel (12) gets off the ground after missing the ball against Ankeny during the Class 5A state semifinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Cedar Rapids.
Pleasant Valley's Kora Ruff (13) sets against Ankeny during the Class 5A state semifinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Cedar Rapids.
Pleasant Valley players celebrate a point scored against Ankeny during the Class 5A state semifinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Cedar Rapids.
Pleasant Valley players walk back to the bench during the Class 5A state semifinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Cedar Rapids.
Pleasant Valley's Alexa Frankel (12) reacts to a call in favor of Ankeny during the Class 5A state semifinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse on Wednesday.
Pleasant Valley's Emily Wood (7) cries after the Spartans lost to Ankeny during the Class 5A state semifinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Cedar Rapids.
Pleasant Valley's Jessi Meyer (8) cries as she hugs teammate Kora Ruff (13) after the Spartans lost to Ankeny during the Class 5A state semifinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse on Wednesday.
Some Iowa City Liberty players kneel during the national anthem before the Class 5A state semifinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Cedar Rapids.
Wilton's Ella Caffery (12) leads huddle after the Beavers swept Van Meter during the Class 3A state quarterfinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Tuesday in Cedar Rapids
Wilton's Kelsey Drake (1) spikes against Van Meter during the Class 3A state quarterfinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Cedar Rapids
Wilton's Kelsey Drake (1) celebrates a point scored against Van Meter during the Class 3A state quarterfinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Cedar Rapids
Wilton's Alexa Garvin (13) spikes against Van Meter during the Class 3A state quarterfinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Cedar Rapids
Wilton's Carly Puffer (21) spikes against Van Meter during the Class 3A state quarterfinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Cedar Rapids
Van Meter players celebrate a point scored against Wilton during the Class 3A state quarterfinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Cedar Rapids
Wilton's Ella Caffery (12) celebrates a point scored against Van Meter during the Class 3A state quarterfinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Cedar Rapids
Wilton's Kelsey Drake spikes the ball against Van Meter during their Class 3A state quarterfinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Tuesday in Cedar Rapids
Wilton's Ella Caffery (12) sets against Van Meter during the Class 3A state quarterfinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Cedar Rapids
Wilton's Mallory Lange (16) bumps against Van Meter during the Class 3A state quarterfinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Cedar Rapids
Wilton's Kelsey Drake (1) serves against Van Meter during the Class 3A state quarterfinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Cedar Rapids
Wilton's head coach Brenda Grunder talks to her players during the Class 3A state quarterfinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Cedar Rapids
Wilton’s bench anticipates the sweep against Van Meter during the Class 3A state quarterfinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Cedar Rapids
Assumption's Annabelle Costello (10) gets the ball over the net against the Unity during the Class 3A state quarterfinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Cedar Rapids
Unity's Lucy Zylstra (6) spikes against the Assumption during the Class 3A state quarterfinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Cedar Rapids
Assumption's Annabelle Costello (10) celebrates scoring a point against the Unity during the Class 3A state quarterfinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Cedar Rapids
Unity's Gracie Schoonhoven (7) spikes against the Assumption during the Class 3A state quarterfinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Cedar Rapids
Assumption's A.J. Schubert (9) hits an attack over Unity Christian's block during the Class 3A state quarterfinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday.
Unity's Tyra Schuiteman (9) and teammates celebrate scoring a point against the Assumption during the Class 3A state quarterfinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Cedar Rapids
Unity players celebrate scoring a point against the Assumption during the Class 3A state quarterfinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Cedar Rapids
Assumption's Ava Schubert (9) spikes against Unity during the Class 3A state quarterfinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Cedar Rapids
Assumption's Maggie Johnson (5) blocks Unity’s Jenna Bouma (10) during the Class 3A state quarterfinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse on Tuesday.