All-Big 6 wrestling, baseball, softball, girls soccer teams named

To the victors go the spoils and nowhere was that more evident than the All-Western Big 6 wrestling team.
While the team is usually named by order of finish from the Big 6 championship gathering, that was not the case this year as there was no final league tournament.
Instead, the wrestlers were voted on their records from a series of league dual meets that were contested throughout the adapted summer season after being moved from the traditional winter season because of COVID-19 concerns.
Moline, which posted an undefeated regular season, had five wrestlers named to the league's first-team.
Senior Charlie Farmer (126), junior Alec Schmacht (132), junior Kole Brower (138), sophomore Noah Tapia (145) and senor DeAnthony Parker (182) all were selected to the first-team by league coaches. The Maroons also had two-second-team selections.
Geneseo had three first-teamers in junior Anthony Montez (145), and seniors Bruce Moore (160) and Clay DeBaillie (170).
Alleman senior 170-pounder Jack Patting was the only other local first-team selection.
Baseball
Galesburg won the Western Big 6 crown over a balanced field and that parity was displayed in the 10-player first team. The Silver Streaks had three selections to the top honor squad, Moline and Alleman had two each while Geneseo, United Township and Quincy had one each.
Geneseo's Maple Leafs lasted the longest in state tournament play, reaching the Class 2A super-sectional level, but a middle-of-the-pack Big 6 finish resulted in senior catcher Nathan Beneke being lone first-teamer.
Another senior catcher, Alleman's Dom Ferrari, was also a first-team pick and he was joined on the first-team by senior outfielder Jackson Marx.
Moline senior shortstop Ryne Schimmel was voted to first team along with sophomore teammate Hunter Warren and United Township senior catcher Reid Murphy.
Softball
Big 6 champ Rock Island had eight players named to the league's 33-player softball honor squad — four on the first team, one on the second team and three on the honorable mention list.
Rocky's first-team selections were all juniors: All-stater Taylor Pannell, pitcher Campbell Kelly and infielders Sydney Quinones and Delia Schwartz.
Geneseo and Sterling each had two first-team selections, all of them seniors. The honored Maple Leafs were infielder Natalie Baumgardner and pitcher Anna Narup.
Moline and United Township each had six players recognized, including one first-team pick each — junior outfielder Natalica Rivera-Jackson from Moline and UT freshman outfielder Kaylie Pena.
Girls soccer
Seven of the eight league teams had representation on the 11-player Big 6 girls soccer first-team with league champ Geneseo, Alleman, Moline and United Township all having a pair of picks.
Geneseo's senior duo of Taylor DeSplinter and Mikala Warner topped the Maple Leafs' eight overall selections to the 32-player squad.
Seniors Ella DeSmet (midfielder) and Kendall Wendt (forward) led Alleman's five all-conference selections.
United Township's two first-teamers were also seniors — midfielder Kayla Dorn and keeper Allison Mirimanian. They topped UT's three all-league selections.
Moline had six players on the team and bucked the trend with junior forward Caroline Hazen and freshman midfielder Charlise Martel voted by coaches to the first team.
The other local first-team selection was Rock Island junior forward Uda Kimba.