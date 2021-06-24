All-Big 6 wrestling, baseball, softball, girls soccer teams named

To the victors go the spoils and nowhere was that more evident than the All-Western Big 6 wrestling team.

While the team is usually named by order of finish from the Big 6 championship gathering, that was not the case this year as there was no final league tournament.

Instead, the wrestlers were voted on their records from a series of league dual meets that were contested throughout the adapted summer season after being moved from the traditional winter season because of COVID-19 concerns.

Moline, which posted an undefeated regular season, had five wrestlers named to the league's first-team.

Senior Charlie Farmer (126), junior Alec Schmacht (132), junior Kole Brower (138), sophomore Noah Tapia (145) and senor DeAnthony Parker (182) all were selected to the first-team by league coaches. The Maroons also had two-second-team selections.

Geneseo had three first-teamers in junior Anthony Montez (145), and seniors Bruce Moore (160) and Clay DeBaillie (170).

Alleman senior 170-pounder Jack Patting was the only other local first-team selection.

