Alleman announces former graduate, baseball coach as new athletic director

A new era of Alleman High School athletics is starting to come together.

The school announced Wednesday that Mark VanNatta, a 2009 graduate, will be the new athletic director. The move comes after Rick Thomas, who had spent time at Moline, was hired to be the new boys basketball coach in April.

“It’s just a place that feels like home,” VanNatta said. “My whole family went through Alleman High School and it’s a place I’ve always appreciated, either working as a coach or the experience I had there as a student-athlete.

"It impacted my life in such a positive way and now I’m excited to take on this role as athletic director. Hopefully I can share those same experiences I had with the current student-athletes to get them ready for the next step in life.”

VanNatta will take over for interim athletic director Mike Tracey at an undecided date in the summer. VanNatta attended Augustana College and recently served as a baseball coach for both Augustana and Alleman in recent years.

VanNatta has been the athletic director for Jordan Catholic School in Rock Island since 2016.

“My time here has been great, many mentors have helped me along the way and we have always had great communication,” VanNatta said. “We work together and it’s prepared me to deal with this workload and the hours it takes to make sure that the athletic department is ran smoothly. I like when everyone gets involved and it’s a positive experience for them. That’s what I want to keep going.”

Since Alleman lost both its athletic director and principal in a matter of days in December, the school has been overseen by an interim team. Part of that included Tracey, and he was able to bring back Jerry Burkhead and his staff so the baseball program could field a team this spring.

“I think Mike Tracey, Jane Barrett and Mike Lootens did a great job getting the school back into the right and positive direction the past six months,” VanNatta said. “Hopefully we can continue to move the school and athletic department in that positive direction. The first order of business will be to find a softball and baseball coach so we can fill those roles and get those programs back where they once were.”

The softball team was unable to play this spring because of low numbers. Longtime coach Mike Ebner retired shortly after. Burkhead and his staff, who planned to retire at the end of the 2021 season, will now do so this year.

But with the support VanNatta has seen from the administration and alumni in recent months, he believes the school is in a good position to turn things around.

“With all the alumni that are coming back, I think it shows the commitment that the Alleman family has to the high school itself,” VanNatta said. “One of our greatest strengths is that we’re strong in numbers. We’re not too strong in numbers right now, but we have great alumni who want to come back and get it where it once was.

“I think we have the right pieces in place to continue moving in that direction.”

