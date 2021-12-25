Alleman finds the help it needs from Tracey, Rosenthal and others

Having Tracey in charge, with Rosenthal’s help, should settle things down a bit as they try to figure out the best course of action. It will hardly be enough to figure out all of the issues facing the school right now, but it will help.

And that’s what friends do. They pitch in and help.

“I feel bad with how this all went down and any way I could be a volunteer assistant, I would give him a hand,” said Rosenthal, noting his is a completely volunteer position to help out when his time allows. “We all have a lot of friends that went to Alleman. … Anything I can do to help them get through the winter and the spring season I told them I’d be more than willing to help.”

There are also the Big 6 ties that run deep and pulled both back into action.

“We don’t want to lose them,” said Rosenthal of the long-time league member as he slipped back into AD mode for a moment. “That’s one more football game to find. That’s how an AD looks at it anyway.”

Both Tracey and Rosenthal also had good ulterior motives for helping out.