Alleman finds the help it needs from Tracey, Rosenthal and others

When a friend or family member is in need of help, the best thing to do is reach out and offer assistance.
The Alleman High School family found out this past week that it has plenty of friends. And two of them are doing what they thought was the right thing to do in order to help.
For the remainder of the school year, Mike Tracey — with Todd Rosenthal's assistance — will do their best to keep things moving forward in the Allemen athletic department. The two former full-time Western Big 6 Conference athletic directors will help guide the Pioneer programs for the next few months at a critical time in the school's history.
And while administrative assistant Mar Wetherell has stepped in to fill the void created when Grant Iles resigned two weeks ago, she will soon have a familiar face sitting inside the AD office again with Tracey back in a familiar seat at the school he previously served in that capacity.
“I sent out a notice to the staff and coaches and there were three reasons,” said the thrice retired Tracey of getting back in. “No. 1, they asked me to do it. Alleman has been very good to my family just as Sherrard and UT and Moline were very good to me and I worked with good people — I’ve been very fortunate in that regard.
“They needed help and I believe in Alleman High School.
“I don’t know what I can do or can’t do, but I was willing to help. There have been a lot of people willing to help, so it will be interesting to see how this all plays out.”
Tracey said he is under contract from Jan. 1 until June 1, serving until a new full-time athletic director can be hired. For the first time, he is also the official school IHSA representative.
Tracey is no stranger to this situation.
This is the third time the 69-year-old has stepped in to fill an administrative role on an interim basis. He did so during the 2018-19 school year at United Township and again in the 2019-20 school year at Alleman when Joe Conklin left for a job at the University of Iowa.
Tracey said that the biggest initiative he has is to provide stability.
In his own self-deprecating way, he joked “that should be easy since I don’t move very fast anymore.”
Another huge goal along with that stability with the role of athletic director is to provide a sense of strength for the athletes and athletic teams. Most Pioneer programs have been decimated by the number of exiting transfers as the school faces a huge numbers issue. Some teams were left without coaches — or have figureheads in charge who have very little or no coaching experience.
Having Tracey in charge, with Rosenthal’s help, should settle things down a bit as they try to figure out the best course of action. It will hardly be enough to figure out all of the issues facing the school right now, but it will help.
And that’s what friends do. They pitch in and help.
“I feel bad with how this all went down and any way I could be a volunteer assistant, I would give him a hand,” said Rosenthal, noting his is a completely volunteer position to help out when his time allows. “We all have a lot of friends that went to Alleman. … Anything I can do to help them get through the winter and the spring season I told them I’d be more than willing to help.”
There are also the Big 6 ties that run deep and pulled both back into action.
“We don’t want to lose them,” said Rosenthal of the long-time league member as he slipped back into AD mode for a moment. “That’s one more football game to find. That’s how an AD looks at it anyway.”
Both Tracey and Rosenthal also had good ulterior motives for helping out.
“I’m willing to help make the rest of the school year the best it can be,” said Rosenthal. “With COVID and everything else, these kids have already been tortured enough. Anything I can do to help make it a little better.”
And that is how Tracey sees it, too. While a return to the school’s heyday when the Pioneers' teams were consistently winning Big 6 titles and making deep state runs may be a long rebuild away, those two hope they can make it better in the short term.
“I tell people I’m glad I worked there when I did and I’m glad my kids attended Alleman when they did,” said Tracey of his first 17-year stint at Alleman as AD and football coach. “I knew there was going to have to be some major changes and I knew there was going to be some kind of shakeup or things were really going to get bad. That’s where we sit today and this is the work in progress.”
Righting the ship and keeping it sailing is key, and now the Pioneers have a couple of good ones stepping back into the fray to make sure that happens.