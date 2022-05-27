Alleman freshman Patrick moves into state semifinals

Alleman's Nicholas Patrick sits just two wins from a Class 1A state singles championship.

The undefeated and top-seeded freshman tennis player moved into that position Friday in the same way he has all season: winning in dominating fashion.

Patrick dropped a total of five games in three matches to reach a state semifinal matchup with Marmion Academy's Benedict Graft. Chicago Latin's Kiran Garapati and Rockford Christian's Finley Buelte will face off in the other semifinal.

Patrick started his day by dispatching Urbana University's Aryan Sachdev 6-0, 6-1 in the second round before cruising to a 6-1, 6-1 win over Lisle Benet Academy's Zach Bobofchak in the third.

Then in the quarterfinals, Patrick made quick work of Chicago Latin's Akshay Garapati, 6-0, 6-2.

Patrick could become the first Illinois Quad-City state singles champion since Moline's Olivier Beauclercq in 1996. He has already made the deepest state run in Alleman history.

Patrick is the lone Quad-City area entry left in contention. Both Geneseo's Alex Slaymaker and Moline's Ankit Rajvanshi won their consolation openers Friday before bowing out in the second consolation round.

In doubles, Geneseo's Connor Nelson and Samuel Robinson dropped their opening match of consolation in Class 1A, 8-6. United Township's senior duo of Dylan Kastner and Kawl Mang dropped an 8-1 consolation match to end their run at state in Class 2A.

Baseball

Streator 10, Geneseo 6: One bad inning did in the Maple Leafs in their regional matchup with Streator on Friday.

Geneseo surrendered nine runs in the third inning after scoring the game's first tally in the top half.

Geneseo pulled as close at 9-5 after five innings, but could get no closer.

Brimfield-Elmwood 10, Erie-Prophetstown 1: Erie-Prophetstown saw its season end Friday in the Class 2A Knoxville Sectional semifinals.

Brimfield-Elmwood will battle Sherrard for the sectional title Saturday.

