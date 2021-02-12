Alleman High School in shutdown, extra-curriculars on pause

The boys’ basketball team has been in quarantine and not able to practice. New coach Scott Verstraete’s first club was expected to be back on the court on Friday to get in the required practices to start the season next Tuesday against Galesburg.

The girls’ basketball team had its scheduled home game on Friday against United Township postponed and is rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 27. First-year Alleman coach Steve Ford’s youthful team is 1-2 after three games.

Iles said that he did not know the exact number of positive coronavirus cases in the school, but said it was minimal and did not affect the entire student population.

“We wanted to be pro-active and overly cautious,” he said. “We do have some positives. And the only way to truly successfully mitigate those positives is by cutting off … where it possibly exists.”

Iles said that ending the basketball seasons because of this latest situation “was never part of the conversation.”

Now, the onus falls on him to figure out which games get rescheduled and finding the right balance of how many games to actually play.