Alleman High School in shutdown, extra-curriculars on pause

The Western Big 6 Conference boys and girls basketball schedules are officially in flux.
And the possibility of naming league champs in both sports is in serious jeopardy, as well.
Alleman High School athletic director Grant Iles confirmed Friday afternoon that the school — and all extra-curricular activities — have shut down for two weeks. The shutdown began on Wednesday and is expected to last through Feb. 24.
“The school has gone into a 14-day shutdown so we can get the school cleaned up and hit the reset button on things,” said Iles, confirming a few positive COVID-19 cases led to that decision. “We wanted to close the school, close off interactions and interpersonal contact. Hopefully with the 14-day reset everything comes back in late February.”
Iles said that the school has gone into a remote learning scenario for that two-week period.
That also means that there can be no team practices or workouts of any kind at the school.
“Everything affiliated with Alleman High School and Alleman athletics is shut down,” he said. “It’s an unfortunate situation, but in the best interest of our entire school.”
That being said, both the boys and girls basketball teams are looking at a return to game action on Feb. 26 against Sterling.
The boys’ basketball team has been in quarantine and not able to practice. New coach Scott Verstraete’s first club was expected to be back on the court on Friday to get in the required practices to start the season next Tuesday against Galesburg.
The girls’ basketball team had its scheduled home game on Friday against United Township postponed and is rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 27. First-year Alleman coach Steve Ford’s youthful team is 1-2 after three games.
Iles said that he did not know the exact number of positive coronavirus cases in the school, but said it was minimal and did not affect the entire student population.
“We wanted to be pro-active and overly cautious,” he said. “We do have some positives. And the only way to truly successfully mitigate those positives is by cutting off … where it possibly exists.”
Iles said that ending the basketball seasons because of this latest situation “was never part of the conversation.”
Now, the onus falls on him to figure out which games get rescheduled and finding the right balance of how many games to actually play.
“The kids have been extremely patient and the families have been extremely patient,” said Iles. “All they want to do is put on the green jersey and get out there and represent Alleman High School.
“Whether it’s one game or 50 games, the kids just want the opportunity to compete.”
Big 6 ramifications: A true 14-game round robin home-and-home schedule is almost an impossibility to fathom at this point with the basketball season scheduled to end on March 13.
If that is the case, then a scenario kicks in that Iles said athletic directors agreed upon in July.
That arrangement, he said, stated that if a sport could not have a full schedule of games required to determine a champion that there would not be a champion for that sport. Football, which will play a seven-game spring schedule starting March 19, also falls into that category.
Because of that, Iles said, that would mean that the all-sports sweepstakes award will not be presented this year.
“At the beginning of the school year, we knew we were facing an uphill battle to determine our traditional conference championships and putting together the sweepstakes award,” said Iles. “That was why we put in that language in July.”