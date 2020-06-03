Alleman’s Davies taking first year as head coach in stride

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic leading to the cancellation of his debut season as Alleman’s head tennis coach, Tommy Davies is taking things in stride.
The 23-year-old 2015 Alleman grad said it was disheartening to see the season canceled, but he understands the gravity of the situation.
Although numbers were down this year, Davies had goals of staying competitive and showing constant improvement.
“We are a close-knit team,” said Davies. “Throughout the whole pandemic and quarantine, I’ve kept in touch with a lot of them. Especially the seniors graduating.”
Davies joined the staff as an assistant under Bill Allee in 2018, the year the Pioneers won their first sectional title in school history.
Davies said laughingly he was the "unofficial captain of the JV squad" when he played at Alleman, where he was a four-year player on some deep teams with strong players under Jose Garcia, an experience that helps him connect with players at varying skill levels.
He relates to players by leading by example, hitting with them and making sure they do their best on and off the court. He says the JV players are his “bread and butter,” and he takes pride in seeing JV players transform and get better.
"They like that approach," Davies said. "I have a great passion for the sport."
Davies didn't know Allee until he joined the staff as a college student at Western Illinois, but he said there was instant chemistry with the veteran tennis coach.
He said Allee's guidance was invaluable.
"He taught me as much as I needed to know about everything," Davies said. "Strategy, talking to other coaches, how tournaments are run, how to set up sectional meetings and conference meetings. It's really a blessing to learn under him. I'm extremely grateful for the time we got to spend together."
The feeling extended to Alleman's former interim Athletic Director Mike Tracey, who took a chance on Davies as one of the youngest local coaches.
Davies keeps in touch with Allee whenever he might have a question about tennis or just general life experience.
Davies is on track to get his degree in elementary education in December and says his coaching future is in the air. He resigned as coach of the girls team to focus more on a personal family matter. Alleman is going through the process of finding its next coach.
Davies kept open the option of moving elsewhere for a teaching opportunity, so he can't say for sure if he will get his chance to compete with the Pioneers as head coach. If he’s in the area, he said he would consider helping again in the spring.
“I might want to move,” Davies said, “so there’s a question mark as to who is going to be the boys coach heading into next spring.”
Regardless of what happens, he was happy to bring his energy to the court and do what he could for the players.
“They were really appreciative that I came and helped fill that role of responsibility.”
