Alleman’s Davies taking first year as head coach in stride

Davies didn't know Allee until he joined the staff as a college student at Western Illinois, but he said there was instant chemistry with the veteran tennis coach.

He said Allee's guidance was invaluable.

"He taught me as much as I needed to know about everything," Davies said. "Strategy, talking to other coaches, how tournaments are run, how to set up sectional meetings and conference meetings. It's really a blessing to learn under him. I'm extremely grateful for the time we got to spend together."

The feeling extended to Alleman's former interim Athletic Director Mike Tracey, who took a chance on Davies as one of the youngest local coaches.

Davies keeps in touch with Allee whenever he might have a question about tennis or just general life experience.

Davies is on track to get his degree in elementary education in December and says his coaching future is in the air. He resigned as coach of the girls team to focus more on a personal family matter. Alleman is going through the process of finding its next coach.