Alleman to hire Tracey as interim AD; Burkhead to return as baseball coach

Alleman High School will hire Mike Tracey as interim athletic director and Jerry Burkhead will return as head coach of the Pioneers’ baseball team, according to school officials.

The move comes eight days after former athletic director Grant Iles resigned by sending out an email that explained his frustrations with the administration.

Iles and the Alleman administration have not responded to multiple requests for comment on the email.

Burkhead retired in June after seven years as the head coach. During his time at Alleman, Burkead won three regional titles and placed fourth in the 2019 Class 2A tournament. The Pioneers won a school-record 30 games in 2018.

It was previously announced on the school’s Facebook page that Bryant Beal would coach Alleman’s baseball team, but it is unclear what his role will be at this time.

It was also confirmed that Tracey will serve as interim athletic director until a full-time replacement can be found. This won’t be anything new for Tracey, though, who took over as interim AD in late 2019 after then-AD Joe Conklin left for a job at the University of Iowa. Tracey also filled in for United Township in 2018 when UT needed an interim AD.

Tracey was the head coach for the Alleman football team from 1981 through 1992 and also held positions with Moline and Alleman again in the past decade.

