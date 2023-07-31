After earning back-to-back Illinois state singles titles in Class 1A and remaining undefeated in high school, Alleman's Nicholas Patrick recently earned some national recognition from the USA Today High School Sports Awards.

Patrick, an incoming junior and the top-ranked player in Illinois in his class according to tennisrecruiting.net, was named Boys Tennis Player of the Year by the publication on Sunday evening. Patrick is also ranked 22nd nationally in his class.

He was among 25 finalists for the award last year before winning this year.

Patrick is 50-0 with all but last season's state final match being decided in straight sets. Patrick is a blue chip tennis recruit and also took home a national doubles title this summer.