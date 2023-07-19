Nicholas Patrick, Alleman High School’s nationally-ranked tennis player, added to an already impressive resume last weekend during a national boys 16-and-under tournament in Florida.

Patrick, an incoming junior who is undefeated in his stellar high school career and the two-time defending Class 1A state singles champion, competed in singles and doubles July 9-16 at the USTA Boys’ 16 National Clay Court Championships in the city of Delray Beach.

In a doubles bracket of 132 teams, Patrick and his partner, Oliver Narbut, of Raleigh, N.C., won the boys 16 and under doubles title in a 7-5, 1-6, 7-5 final over Tristan Stine and Sibi Raja.

Playing in a singles draw of 256 top-ranked boys in the United States, Patrick reached the quarterfinals, where he fell to the tournament’s runner-up, Ronit Karki, in a 6-1, 6-2 setback. Karki is ranked as the top player in New Jersey in his class (2026), and both he and Patrick are ranked as five-star, blue-chip tennis recruits on tennisrecruiting.net.

The Alleman standout had a highlight win in the round of 32, beating fellow blue-chip recruit Alexander Baez of Sunrise, Fla., 6-4, 1-6, 6-4. In the round of 16, Patrick beat Nichal Spurling of Los Angeles, 6-1, 7-6 (3).

Patrick is ranked 22nd nationally and is the top-ranked boys tennis player in Illinois in the class of 2025. He is 50-0 at Alleman.