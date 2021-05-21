Alleman's Patting, Sterling's Borum win Don Morris award

End of career awards are never earned in the moment but are a culmination of years of dedication and excellence.
So on Friday night, when Alleman's Jack Patting and Sterling's Breelyn Borum received the Don Morris award for multi-sport student athletes in the Western Big 6, it was a celebration of everything that brought them to that point.
Patting excelled in both football and wrestling for the Pioneers while also being an outstanding student and member of the community. He ends his time at Alleman as the career wrestling wins and pin falls leader with a record of 151-19 that continues to grow throughout the wrestling season, and was a three-time IHSA State wrestling medalist. He was a three-year varsity starter in football and led the team in rushing yards and touchdowns in 2020. He was a team captain in both sports as well.
Patting knows exactly how prestigious the Don Morris award is and was humble in accepting it.
"When Dr. Iles told me I was nominated it was a blessing to be alongside all of the other nominees," Patting said. "When I was told that I won, I was speechless."
While he's only been the athletic director at the school for this past year, Dr. Grant Iles has seen first-hand the impact that Patting has made on the school.
"I heard his name coming into the job that he was a very special athlete," Iles said. "He is more than just an athlete though, he has extremely high character and is exactly what we look for in a student athlete at Alleman. He's a ferocious competitor and as intense as he is in competitions, he is an extremely humble young man. I've enjoyed getting to know him and he is very deserving of earning this award."
Alleman wrestling coach James Ealy saw Patting grow throughout his time with the program and become the leader that he is today.
"Jack is the type of kid that every coach prays that they get," Ealy said. "He brings everyone else up around him and tries to leave things better than he found them. He would never yell and scream at his teammates to do things right. Instead he would lead by example. As a coach, all you have to do is point at him and say, 'Do what he does.'"
The entire wrestling team showed up to support Patting as he accepted the award, and that meant a lot to him.
"I love all of the guys on the football and wrestling teams," Patting said. "We always try to bring each other up, and it creates a great community."
Along with his accomplishments in athletics, Patting made the principal's list every quarter in school and was a National Honors Society member. He also participated in the Student Hunger Drive for four years. Outside of school activities, Patting helped build homes for Habitat for Humanity and is a CCD class teacher. He plans on attending Augustana College to play football and wrestle and will major in secondary education with an emphasis in history.
Borum has a long list of both individual and team accomplishments in her time at Sterling. She was a member of two 3A state champion volleyball teams with the Golden Warriors and was first team all-state in 2019. This year, she was nominated for Gatorade Player of the Year and was named first team all-conference in the Western Big 6. In basketball, she was named to first team all-conference in the Western Big 6 and was an IBCA Special Mention and AP 3A honorable mention player.
The Don Morris award means a lot to Borum who has given basketball, volleyball and academics her all over the last four years.
"I'm super honored to receive this award that shows all of the hard work I've put in," Borum said. "I'm super proud of myself and couldn't have done it without my parents, coaches, school administrators and the entire community of Sterling, who are like a family to me."
Longtime Sterling athletic director Greg King is very proud of what Borum has accomplished in her time at the school and knows she has what it takes to excel in anything she wants to do.
"She exemplifies what a student athlete should be," King said. "She is a great competitor both on the court and in the classroom and will be able to succeed the rest of her life with the tools she has at her disposal. She has nothing but blue sky ahead of her, especially once she gets to Florida."
Outside of athletics, Borum is a National Honor Society member and was Scholar Athlete of the Month. She plans on attending Florida Gulf Coast University to play volleyball and major in early childhood education and minor in child development.
As he looks back on his four years at Alleman, Patting also looks to the future and all of the things that he wants to accomplish in life.
"I think that what I've done so far is going to make me a better person in the long run," Patting said. "Hopefully someday I can be the best teacher, husband, father and coach that I can be, and whatever the path is, I want to be the best in any possible situation."