Alleman's Patting, Sterling's Borum win Don Morris award

The Don Morris award means a lot to Borum who has given basketball, volleyball and academics her all over the last four years.

"I'm super honored to receive this award that shows all of the hard work I've put in," Borum said. "I'm super proud of myself and couldn't have done it without my parents, coaches, school administrators and the entire community of Sterling, who are like a family to me."

Longtime Sterling athletic director Greg King is very proud of what Borum has accomplished in her time at the school and knows she has what it takes to excel in anything she wants to do.

"She exemplifies what a student athlete should be," King said. "She is a great competitor both on the court and in the classroom and will be able to succeed the rest of her life with the tools she has at her disposal. She has nothing but blue sky ahead of her, especially once she gets to Florida."

Outside of athletics, Borum is a National Honor Society member and was Scholar Athlete of the Month. She plans on attending Florida Gulf Coast University to play volleyball and major in early childhood education and minor in child development.

As he looks back on his four years at Alleman, Patting also looks to the future and all of the things that he wants to accomplish in life.