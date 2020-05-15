Alleman's Thomas turns focus to senior season

Girls track and field athletes throughout Illinois would have been competing for the chance to make it to the state finals in Charleston this weekend.
With the season canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Alleman junior pole vaulter Tori Thomas is turning her attention toward her senior campaign and trying to make the best of a bad situation.
“Unlike other events, it’s really hard to vault at home,” Thomas said. “I’ve had to find other drills on the ground to work at, and we just got a trampoline recently that I’ve been creative with.”
Thomas placed second in the Class 1A state finals for pole vault last season with a vault of 12 feet and improved upon her mark this season at the St. Ambrose indoor meet, the lone meet the Pioneers attended, by clearing a mark of 12 feet 10 inches.
Clearing the height was a huge accomplishment for Thomas, who then turned her focus to an attempt of 13-4.
“I knew it was possible to make that height,” Thomas said. “I had to put in a lot of practice and determination to get there. I take each jump one height at a time and clearing each mark is a huge deal.”
Thomas has had help during the season from the Augustana pole vault coach, who happens to be her father Chad Thomas.
“Tori has the luxury of having her father be able to help her out,” Alleman girls track and field coach Scott Stoll said. “They’ve had to alter their training but they haven’t stopped.”
The relationship with her father has helped Thomas soar to new heights.
“He has such a huge impact on my career,” Thomas said. “Being able to have my dad and coach supporting me right by my side is very helpful.”
The training and hard work has paid off for Thomas. She has had several colleges recruiting her, including a few Division I programs.
Previously a multi-sport athlete, the junior turned her attention solely to track and field this school year. The results speak for themselves.
“It was challenging in the past to go from season to season,” Thomas said. “When I decided to just do track and field, I noticed in the first meet how much easier everything felt when I was putting in the work toward it in the offseason.”
The cancellation has been tough on everyone in the Pioneers program, but Thomas is thankful for what the team accomplished already.
“I really miss my coaches and the rest of the team, and it sucks that we won’t be able to compete with the seniors again,” Thomas said. “But we were together the past two years and got one last meet in this year.”
Stoll was disappointed in the loss of the season, but knows that it’s for the best.
“It’s terrible that this had to happen,” Stoll said. “We had a team this year that was buying in to the hard work and commitment, and we were looking to have a great season.
"All of us are facing a big unknown every day that we don’t know the answer to. It’s heartbreaking, but hopefully we can turn a corner and be where we need to be at this time next year.”
