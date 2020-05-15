Alleman's Thomas turns focus to senior season

The relationship with her father has helped Thomas soar to new heights.

“He has such a huge impact on my career,” Thomas said. “Being able to have my dad and coach supporting me right by my side is very helpful.”

The training and hard work has paid off for Thomas. She has had several colleges recruiting her, including a few Division I programs.

Previously a multi-sport athlete, the junior turned her attention solely to track and field this school year. The results speak for themselves.

“It was challenging in the past to go from season to season,” Thomas said. “When I decided to just do track and field, I noticed in the first meet how much easier everything felt when I was putting in the work toward it in the offseason.”

The cancellation has been tough on everyone in the Pioneers program, but Thomas is thankful for what the team accomplished already.

“I really miss my coaches and the rest of the team, and it sucks that we won’t be able to compete with the seniors again,” Thomas said. “But we were together the past two years and got one last meet in this year.”

Stoll was disappointed in the loss of the season, but knows that it’s for the best.