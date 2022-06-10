Allison, Anderson win Rock Island High School's O'Melia Award

Rock Island's Emily Allison and Marieon Anderson received one of the school's most prestigious honors Wednesday night with the James O'Melia Jr. Award.

The pair earned the award for being the top male and female senior multi-sport athletes at Rock Island. The James O'Melia Jr. Athletic Award is given in memory of RIHS graduate James O'Melia, Jr., and is doled out by the Rock Island–Milan Booster Club in cooperation with the RIHS athletic department.

Voting is based on the following criteria: 1) Outstanding athleticism 2) Sportsmanship 3) Leadership 4) Honesty, and 5) Character. Considered the “Athlete of the Year” for Rock Island, the recipients each receive a plaque, their names are added to a large permanent O’Melia Award display at Rock Island High School, and each receives a $1,000 college scholarship funded by the Booster Club.

Allison was named the winner after excelling in volleyball and basketball. She was the third member of her family to win the award, along with her uncle Chris Allison and cousin Colin Cartsens.

"It means a lot because it showed to me that a lot of my hard worked paid off," Allison said. "Two other people in my family have won the award so it meant a lot for me to win it and kind of carry that on. I didn’t expect to win it because there are so many great other female athletes in my class."

Allison was twice named to the Quad-City Times All-Metro Volleyball first team, was selected an Illinois-Iowa All-Star, was named All-Western Big 6 Conference first team, and was selected team captain her junior and senior seasons.

She finished her senior season with a team-high 237 kills and 27 aces. Allison also compiled 181 digs and 18 blocks to aid Rocky's best season in almost a decade.

"Winning a regional for the first time since 2013 was something I was personally working toward since I was a freshman, and once we realized we had a chance, we believed in ourselves," Allison said. "We put in the work to win that title."

Allison was a member of Rocky’s Elite Eight basketball squad that finished the 2018-19 season 30-2, was named to the Booster Club Thanksgiving Tourney all-tournament team and was selected as team captain her senior year. She scored a team-high nine points in the first half of Rocky's 52-41 victory over then-No. 1 ranked and undefeated Geneseo.

"We didn't get a regional, but we still beat the No. 1 team in the state and beat Moline twice, both at home and at Wharton," Allison said. "That was really cool, but beating Geneseo was probably one of the best experiences of the year."

She is also an outstanding scholar earning four IHSA Scholastic Awards, four Western Big 6 Academic Awards, was designated a Charles O. Austin Jr. Scholar, and was a three-year member of the National Honor Society.

Allison will be continuing her education and volleyball career at Illinois Central College in the fall.

Anderson took home the male award after impressive senior seasons on the court and gridiron. During his athletic career at Rocky, he earned six varsity letters — three in football and three in basketball.

"It means a lot, especially considering that they call it an award for the highest athlete at Rocky," Anderson said. "It definitely means a lot to be recognized with the past winners.

"I was a little surprised because it could have gone to any other athlete considering how talented our school is, but I'm glad it came to me. It means a lot."

In basketball, Anderson received Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State Special Mention honors after garnering second-team All-Western Big 6 Conference honors. Anderson led the WB6 with 8.4 rebounds per game in league play. He also was inside the top 10 in points (12.1) and assists (3) per game.

In football, Anderson set Rocky’s school record in receiving touchdowns en route to earning first-team All-Western Big 6 Conference honors on both offense and defense. He was also named by the “PrepZone” to their 6A 2nd Team All-State Offense.

He caught 43 passes for a team-high 671 yards and 10 touchdowns.

"I remember having a lot of fun with my teammates in the locker room and facing adversity almost every night, but still coming out and just being together," Anderson said. "I definitely remember quite a few games from each season, but overall it was just really fun."

Off the field, he was a member of Student Council and the African American Heritage Club. He also served on the Rock Island Police Community Relations Commission Board. Receiving college offers in both football and basketball, he has decided to take his talents to Lewis University for basketball.

During his time as a student, James O'Melia, Jr. was an outstanding multi-sport athlete. He graduated in 1966 and continued to be a dedicated supporter and an enthusiastic fan of Rocky athletics. However, Jim's life was cut short, and he died in a drowning accident on May 27, 1981.

Recipients of the award are nominated by coaches, teachers and school administrators. The first award was presented in 1982, and there have been 73 athletes who have received the James O'Melia Jr. Athletic Award since that time.

Tom Johnston