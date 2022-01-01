Amy's legacy lives on at Rockridge

"He was always there for the kids, and he wanted to see them have what was best for them."

A 2005 Aledo High School graduate, Smith remembers competing against Amy's teams on the gridiron and the wrestling mat as well as attending wrestling camps with Amy's youngest son, Keith.

"Even though I went to Aledo, he tried to help me any way he could," Smith said. "He always had positive words for you."

Rockridge head football coach Jeff Henry remembers working with Amy when he first arrived here some 20 years ago.

"I was the junior high coach with Rick, and I also helped in the booth on Friday nights," he said. "I wanted to fit in when I came to Rockridge, and be a part of the tradition that he was such a big part of building. Coach Amy's fingerprints are all over our school, no question about it.

"When people in the state of Illinois mention Rockridge, a name that is brought up is Coach Amy and his sons, Steve, Kevin and Keith."

While admitting to the sudden feeling of loss when he and others in the community learned of Amy's passing, he did and still has a profound impact.