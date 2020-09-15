As Pritzker doubles down, IHSA expands seasons

Regional limitations on those schedules – limiting schools to competition against opponents in the same conference or Illinois Department of Public Health region – remain in place.

The IHSA board did not approve a request that would have provided a one-year exemption to its rules which would have allowed for the 2020-21 school year for student-athletes to participate in school and club teams at the same time.

The request sought an exemption for participants in volleyball, soccer, baseball and softball, whose traditional club sport seasons now overlap with the rescheduled IHSA seasons.

Anderson described the discussion on the issue as “lengthy and spirited’’ because of the unprecedented nature of the situation.

“The board understands both sides of the argument and has heard from passionate advocates for each scenario,’’ Anderson said. “Ultimately, concerns over safety and equity left them uncomfortable with providing an exemption to this rule.’’

The decision will leave some Illinois preps with a decision to make about whether to be continue to participate with their school program or compete for a non-school team.