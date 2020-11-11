Assumption quartet signs with Division I programs

Emarion Ellis is ranked among the top 100 basketball prospects in the country by Rivals. Olivia Wardlow and Anna Wohlers have teamed for three state softball championships. Laney Fitzpatrick has been a fixture in Davenport Assumption's running programs the past 3½ years.
The quartet of Assumption High School student-athletes inked national letters of intent with Division I programs Wednesday on the first day of the fall signing period.
“I’ve been waiting for this day my whole life,” said Wohlers, a catcher who will continue her softball career in the Big East Conference at DePaul University. “I’m so grateful for the opportunity to play softball in college.”
Ellis, who transferred from Davenport Central to Assumption following the conclusion of last basketball season, signed with coach Shaka Smart’s Texas program. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 17.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.3 steals per game for the Blue Devils last season.
During the summer, Ellis had a Zoom meeting with the Texas staff and hit it off.
“We weren’t even talking about basketball, it was stuff bigger than basketball,” Ellis said. “I knew then it was the right place for me.”
Ellis, a four-star prospect, will be a focal point in coach Matt Fitzpatrick’s program this winter.
“It will be very different (from Central),” Ellis said. “It will be more organized, more structure. That will be great for me before going to Texas when things get more competitive and harder.”
Wardlow signed with Iowa State’s softball program. The second baseman committed to the Cyclones during her freshman season.
“It has flown by,” Wardlow said. “I can’t believe it is already here."
Wardlow broke her jaw in practice while the Knights were preparing for a regional tournament game this past summer. She has been sidelined for the past 12 weeks.
Just recently, Wardlow was cleared for light workouts. She isn’t expected to be cleared for anything with contact until late November or early December.
“It has been extremely difficult,” said Wardlow, who plans to play basketball this winter. “At state softball watching everyone play and wanting to be out there, it was hard. You want to get out there, but my time will come.”
Wardlow said regaining strength and working on her hitting and defense will be key components in the ensuing weeks.
“I haven’t been able to put in any work,” she said, “so I’m looking forward to playing again.”
Wohlers had several other Division I programs show interest such as Iowa, Illinois, Northern Iowa, Dayton and South Dakota State. DePaul stole her heart.
“Just the environment there,” she said. “I got to watch practice, see the coaches and players and I got the vibe that’s where I want to be.”
Fitzpatrick, a middle distance standout on the track, will run for the University of Iowa next spring. She was 10th at the Class 3A state meet in the 800 two years ago and didn’t get an opportunity to compete last year because of COVID-19.
Coming off a strong cross country season, Fitzpatrick said she meshed well with the Iowa coaches and former Assumption standout Mallory King’s influence in the Hawkeye program helped.
“Mallory is a big role model and seeing her do well and enjoy Iowa helped make my decision,” Fitzpatrick said. “The coaches were very welcoming and helpful in the recruiting process.”
