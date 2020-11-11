Assumption quartet signs with Division I programs

“It will be very different (from Central),” Ellis said. “It will be more organized, more structure. That will be great for me before going to Texas when things get more competitive and harder.”

Wardlow signed with Iowa State’s softball program. The second baseman committed to the Cyclones during her freshman season.

“It has flown by,” Wardlow said. “I can’t believe it is already here."

Wardlow broke her jaw in practice while the Knights were preparing for a regional tournament game this past summer. She has been sidelined for the past 12 weeks.

Just recently, Wardlow was cleared for light workouts. She isn’t expected to be cleared for anything with contact until late November or early December.

“It has been extremely difficult,” said Wardlow, who plans to play basketball this winter. “At state softball watching everyone play and wanting to be out there, it was hard. You want to get out there, but my time will come.”

Wardlow said regaining strength and working on her hitting and defense will be key components in the ensuing weeks.

“I haven’t been able to put in any work,” she said, “so I’m looking forward to playing again.”