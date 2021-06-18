 Skip to main content
Athlete, team of year winners released Sunday
SALUTE TO SPORTS

The COVID-19 pandemic shortened seasons and eliminated the state series in most sports during the past year in Illinois.

Still, the Quad-City Times will continue to recognize the top athletes and teams from the past year with its Salute to Sports program.

Even though a live in-person event won't be conducted for a second straight year because of the pandemic, we introduce the 24 athlete of the year finalists and six team finalists in today's edition on pages B6-7.

The list of finalists features single-sport All-Americans to three- and four-sport all-state standouts.

There are two repeat male finalists in Bettendorf senior Griffin Liddle and Wethersfield senior Coltin Quagliano.

Alleman senior Tori Thomas, Louisa-Muscatine senior Kylee Sanders, Pleasant Valley senior Emily Wood, West Liberty junior Macy Daufeldt and Wilton junior Kelsey Drake are finalists for at least a second straight year.

The three finalists for girls team of the year are Louisa-Muscatine bowling, Moline swimming/diving and Pleasant Valley volleyball.

Easton Valley basketball, North Scott football and Wethersfield basketball, three teams that were a combined 46-3, are the boys finalists.

The individual and team winners will be announced in Sunday's edition and at qctimes.com and qconline.com.

This year's Hall of Fame inductees are Christine Thorburn, Greg Giovanine and Mike Butcher.

The Quad-City Times hopes to hold an in-person program in 2022.

