Athlete, team of year winners released Sunday

The COVID-19 pandemic shortened seasons and eliminated the state series in most sports during the past year in Illinois.

Still, the Quad-City Times will continue to recognize the top athletes and teams from the past year with its Salute to Sports program.

Even though a live in-person event won't be conducted for a second straight year because of the pandemic, we introduce the 24 athlete of the year finalists and six team finalists in today's edition on pages B6-7.

The list of finalists features single-sport All-Americans to three- and four-sport all-state standouts.

There are two repeat male finalists in Bettendorf senior Griffin Liddle and Wethersfield senior Coltin Quagliano.

Alleman senior Tori Thomas, Louisa-Muscatine senior Kylee Sanders, Pleasant Valley senior Emily Wood, West Liberty junior Macy Daufeldt and Wilton junior Kelsey Drake are finalists for at least a second straight year.

The three finalists for girls team of the year are Louisa-Muscatine bowling, Moline swimming/diving and Pleasant Valley volleyball.

Easton Valley basketball, North Scott football and Wethersfield basketball, three teams that were a combined 46-3, are the boys finalists.